Batches of an Uncle Toby's product have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.
Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

10th Jan 2020 7:24 PM

Nestle Australia has issued an immediate recall for its Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups over fears the sticky lunchbox treat may contain fragments of metal.

The recall applies to four Roll-Ups flavours including Passionfruit, Rainbow Berry, Rainbow Fruit Salad and Funprints Strawberry.

Nestle's General Manager of Snacks, Susan Catania, says the potentially contaminated batches have been sold in major supermarkets and retailers around Australia since early December.

"If you have purchased any of these products, please do not consume it, but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," Ms Catania said.

The affected Roll-Ups have an expiry date between June 29 and July 14, 2020.

The recall was triggered when a Nestle supplier reported equipment failure may have led to small metal fragments in Roll-Ups ingredients, the food giant said.

Ms Catania confirmed it has received no complaints about metal in the snacks.

Anyone who is concerned about their health should seek medical advice, Nestle said.

