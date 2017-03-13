Rogue storm ransacks Mary Valley farm

PADDOCK STORM: A rogue storm has destroyed shed in the Mary Valley town of Goorong.

GYMPIE had a sip of precipitation on Sunday afternoon as a small but severe storm surged through the Mary Valley, with as much as 76 millimetres (three inches) of rain recorded and a number of sheds destroyed.

Farmers in Goomong, between Amamoor and Kandanga, suffered the brunt of the damage which locals described as a "paddock storm”.

Goomong dairy farmer John Cochrane said the storm made it's way through the Mary Valley from the south at 4:30pm, and dumped around 76mm of rain, uprooted trees and knocked down his dairy shed.

"It was unbelievable, I wasn't here but they say it was terrifying,” Mr Cochrane said.

"We lost the cattle feed shed, it's a big shed, it's 100 metres by 60 metres.”

Mr Cochrane said he also lost a smaller 16x20m shed used to store feed, and said the storm has done little to help the drought situation.

"They are these paddock storms, we need one to cover the whole area.

"We got around three inches (76mm), which will give us around three or four days break.”

With the majority of Queensland now drought declared, the need for rain is desperate, however clouds appear and seem to taunt farmers with the prospect of rain without delivering the goods.

Recently there have been reports of a number of storms which have included damaging winds and hail but have not brought enough rain to break the dry.

The storm damage has hit hard with the farm already struggling to cope with the effects of drought.

Mr Cochrane said at peak usage, he is using over $99,000 of electricity over a three month period.

"We are irrigating full time and it's hitting us hard.

"It's just so tough, why would you want to do it?”

Graham Engeman, who works alongside Mr Cochrane, said the area has been hit by a flurry of storms recently.

"We had only just fixed up that shed.

"We've had four now, not long ago we had hail which damaged the roof of some house.”

He said there was very little rain anywhere else he drove through, but the ferocity of the "paddock storm” was surprising.

"I came in just after it had passed but these fellows running the dairy had to huddle in the brick room because they thought it (the dairy) was going to go.

"One of these blokes had lived through the Darwin cyclones and said he was terrified.

"The Goomong road was flooded, when I got back to Gympie, to town, it was bone dry, not a drop in the gauge.”

Mr Cochrane said he estimates the damage at around $130,000, while Mr Engeman put the estimate a little higher, at around $180,000.

No cows were harmed during Sunday's storm.

Last week, Widgee Creek macadamia farmer James Thomas lost a shed when a tree crashed down on his property during a hail storm, narrowly missing his expensive irrigation pump housed within.

The hail ripped as much as a third of the macadamia crop from their trees, however Mr Thomas said they were lucky their crop was ripe and able to be salvaged.