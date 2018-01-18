Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

'Rogue' Gympie MP under fire over 'alarming' gun law stance

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington with Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the point where their electorates meet. Mr Perrett is accused of going
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington with Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the point where their electorates meet. Mr Perrett is accused of going "rogue” and defying Mrs Frecklington over her professed support for tough gun control laws.
by Shelley Strachan

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has gone "rogue" and defied new LNP leader Deb Frecklington over her professed support for tough gun control laws, the State Government claims.

CLICK HERE: Perrett slams Labor agenda againsts law abiding gun owners

CLICK HERE: Perrett crosses the floor over gun laws

Police Minister Mark Ryan said this morning the LNP was "in disarray with rogue MP and shadow minister Tony Perrett defying new leader Deb Frecklington over her professed support for the Palaszczuk Government's tough gun laws".

Mr Ryan has called on Mrs Frecklington to "again clarify the LNP's stance on Queensland's gun laws after her Gympie MP challenged her by criticising the laws as too tough".

"Mr Perrett's alarming comments to his local media follows the unearthing of a video of Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander, made in the lead up to last year's election, where Mr Mander assured gun advocates that he wanted 'less regulation', was 'very open-minded' and an 'open canvas'," Mr Ryan said in a statement.

"The video forced Ms Frecklington to declare her support for Queensland's gun laws in an embarrassing public rebuke to her deputy," he said.

Mr Ryan said the LNP's "flip flopping over gun laws exposed the party's insincerity over John Howard's world-renowned National Firearm Agreement".

"Our gun laws are just too important to the safety of all Queenslanders to have them jeopardised by the LNP's infighting and confusion," he said.

"It is not the first time Mr Perrett has defied his leader over gun laws - he infamously crossed the floor just a few months ago to vote against his own party in a failed attempt to block the Palaszczuk Government's introduction of tougher gun restrictions.

"This is the first real test of Ms Frecklington leadership because she promised to uphold our gun laws just 48 hours ago.

"The Palaszczuk Government will never apologise for our tough stance on weapons in Queensland because the safety of Queenslanders must always come first."

Mr Ryan also dismissed Mr Perrett's claims that the Palaszczuk Government had given a 'ministerial directive' to the police Weapons Licencing Branch to make it harder for legitimate owners to access guns.

"Unlike the shameful history of the LNP, the Labor Government does not give 'directives' to police," Mr Ryan said.

Gympie Times
Revealed: Gympie one of the toughest places in Qld to rent

Revealed: Gympie one of the toughest places in Qld to rent

GYMPIE is one of the toughest regions in Australia to live as a renter, the latest Rental Vulnerability Index has revealed.

How to keep your furry friend cool in summer

Generic dog pic, dog film, puppy, animal, happy, dog, pet.

While we struggle through summer, let's not forget about our pets.

Ambos advise how to stay safe in times of sizzling heat

File photo.

Queenslanders are being urged to be vigilant during the warm weather

Shock poll: Australia Day ‘not sacred’ to most of us

A smoking ceremony as part of Australia Day celebrations at Sydney Harbour. Picture: Supplied

A MAJORITY of voters don’t know why Australia Day is held on January 26

Local Partners

QPL DRAW: Buccaneers ease into inaugural season

Wide Bay Buccaneers will avoid Football Queensland Premier League's powerhouse clubs in the opening weeks of the revamped competition.

English football star to oversee Gladiators' survival

FIRST SESSION: Gympie United coach-Kyle Nix

Gympie United completed their first session under Nix on Tuesday

Carey in frame as illness hits Aussie camp

Alex Carey racks up the runs for the Strikers.

Alex Carey on standby as virus forces changes to Australian ODI side