'Rogue' Gympie MP under fire over 'alarming' gun law stance

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington with Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the point where their electorates meet. Mr Perrett is accused of going "rogue” and defying Mrs Frecklington over her professed support for tough gun control laws.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has gone "rogue" and defied new LNP leader Deb Frecklington over her professed support for tough gun control laws, the State Government claims.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said this morning the LNP was "in disarray with rogue MP and shadow minister Tony Perrett defying new leader Deb Frecklington over her professed support for the Palaszczuk Government's tough gun laws".

Mr Ryan has called on Mrs Frecklington to "again clarify the LNP's stance on Queensland's gun laws after her Gympie MP challenged her by criticising the laws as too tough".

"Mr Perrett's alarming comments to his local media follows the unearthing of a video of Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander, made in the lead up to last year's election, where Mr Mander assured gun advocates that he wanted 'less regulation', was 'very open-minded' and an 'open canvas'," Mr Ryan said in a statement.

"The video forced Ms Frecklington to declare her support for Queensland's gun laws in an embarrassing public rebuke to her deputy," he said.

Mr Ryan said the LNP's "flip flopping over gun laws exposed the party's insincerity over John Howard's world-renowned National Firearm Agreement".

"Our gun laws are just too important to the safety of all Queenslanders to have them jeopardised by the LNP's infighting and confusion," he said.

"It is not the first time Mr Perrett has defied his leader over gun laws - he infamously crossed the floor just a few months ago to vote against his own party in a failed attempt to block the Palaszczuk Government's introduction of tougher gun restrictions.

"This is the first real test of Ms Frecklington leadership because she promised to uphold our gun laws just 48 hours ago.

"The Palaszczuk Government will never apologise for our tough stance on weapons in Queensland because the safety of Queenslanders must always come first."

Mr Ryan also dismissed Mr Perrett's claims that the Palaszczuk Government had given a 'ministerial directive' to the police Weapons Licencing Branch to make it harder for legitimate owners to access guns.

"Unlike the shameful history of the LNP, the Labor Government does not give 'directives' to police," Mr Ryan said.