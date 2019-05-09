Rodeo ready to rock

BULL'S BACK: NRA Bucking Bull of 2018 Let's Rock will return to the Gympie Show Rodeo.

THE animals are the real athletes, rodeo producer Kerri King says.

Her business, BK Bucking Bulls, and Hank McArthur from CMC Rodeo are pulling together to form Xtreme Rodeo Productions for the 2019 Gympie Show.

"We've got a rodeo on just about every weekend - sometimes two in a weekend,” Mrs King said.

Champion Bucking Bull of 2018 Let's Rock and 2018 Bareback Horse of the Year Jimmy Recard will again be the animal stars of the show.

"They have a better life than I do,” Mrs King said with a laugh.

"I have to feed them and look after them. They get a special grain ration and they have their own nutritionist.”

The animals go to many rodeos and when they are out in the paddock they are always running around, so Mrs King says they are exceptionally fit specimens.

"They are bred to buck over years of breeding,” she said.

Rodeo goers can also expect to see some big names taking on the animal athletes with Champion Saddle Bronc Rider of the Year Jack Capewell, PBR Rookie of the Year Lane Mellers, and the Competitors Best of the Best NRA 2018 Champion Jack McArthur tipped to make an appearance.

All up there will be about 20 different events in the different age and experience levels for rodeo enthusiasts to enjoy.

Two judges will determine the results with a third judge to come on board for timed events.

The Gympie Show Rodeo will take place on Saturday in the Gympie Regional Council Rodeo Arena from 9am.

PLUS: Make sure you get a copy of The Gympie Times on Wednesday, May 17 to get your free pocket guide to everything at the 2019 Gympie Show.