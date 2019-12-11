Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adani has awarded a rail contract for its mining project.
Adani has awarded a rail contract for its mining project.
Business

Rocky to benefit from major Adani rail deal

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON workers are set to cash in on Adani jobs as the mining giant confirms it has signed a major rail deal with Siemens.

Siemens has been awarded a contract to deliver rail signalling systems for the Carmichael Rail Network.

The deal will create and preserve up to 50 jobs for regional Queenslanders, and while an exact figure could not be advised, an Adani spokeswoman confirmed a fair portion would go to Rockhampton locals.

It comes after the announcement of the award of a $100 million-plus rail laying contract to Martinus and a $40 million-plus contract to build rail camps to Decmil - both of which will be delivered from Rockhampton.

Siemens is expected to hire project staff, engineers, construction workers and tradesmen to deliver the system, which is designed to keep the trains running safely and efficiently.

Siemens's core technology helps avoid derailments, which secures a clean environment along the rail line.

Siemens will deliver the signalling systems equipment from workshops and offices across regional Queensland, which will ensure that Queenslanders benefit from the resulting jobs and economic activity.

Carmichael project director David Boshoff said highly specialised skills were needed to deliver such technical infrastructure.

"We are pleased to be working with Siemens as the company is known for its exceptional experience in building rail signalling infrastructure around the world," Mr Boshoff said.

"After an extensive competitive process, we are confident that Siemens will provide the signalling systems that will ensure the safety of train drivers and workers who will operate our new rail network in Central Queensland."

The 200km long Carmichael Rail Network will link Adani's Carmichael Mine in Central Queensland, now under construction, to the existing rail network so coal can be transported 300km to the coast for export to overseas markets where it will be used to generate electricity to help improve living standards in Asia.

Siemens will provide a signalling system that complies with relevant codes and regulations to ensure train drivers and rail operations team can safely navigate and integrate with the existing rail network.

The delivery of specialised signalling equipment includes colour light signals, signalling equipment rooms, power systems such as solar, site earthing and surge protection, level crossing systems, traffic control systems, IT infrastructure and more.

Mr Boshoff said Adani Mining had awarded more than $500 million in contracts for construction of the Carmichael Project, many of which have been awarded to Queensland businesses.

"The operations of the rail camps will be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works are coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply is from Townsville, telecommunications is from Mackay, rail track laying and rail camp construction is from Rockhampton, the quarry contract went to a Toowoomba-based business and many other regional businesses and locations across regional Queensland are also getting involved," Mr Boshoff said.

More Stories

adani carmichael coal project coal train rockhampton business rockhampton jobs siemens
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Top 19 sports men and women of 2019

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Top 19 sports men and women of 2019

        News The search for the Gympie region’s Athlete of the Year 2019 is on, and we have compiled a list of 19 amazing finalists for our valued readers to vote on.

        • 11th Dec 2019 2:26 PM
        If you think no-one cares, try not turning up for court...

        premium_icon If you think no-one cares, try not turning up for court...

        News A WIDGEE man who skipped bail eight years ago finds there is always someone who...

        Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

        premium_icon Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

        News A GYMPIE Region man’s drug dealing enterprise was small time most of the time...

        Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        premium_icon Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        News The dental group is selling two practices to their direct rivals