Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Rocky teen rushed to hospital after being ‘struck’ by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital last night after being struck by a car in North Rockhampton.

At 9.39pm, emergency services were called to the incident on Sunner St, Koongal.

A male, believed to be 18, suffered a leg injury and was treated on scene by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was reported the teen had been "struck by a vehicle".

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no complaint was made to police and the matter was not being investigated.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service vehicle and pedestrian incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim

        News A mother has paid tribute to shark attack victim Matthew Tratt for saving her son from drowning in a rip three years ago.

        DEATH IN PARADISE: History of tragedies on Fraser Island

        premium_icon DEATH IN PARADISE: History of tragedies on Fraser Island

        News Shark attack was far from the first tragedy on the island

        Qantas launches 350,000 cheap fares

        premium_icon Qantas launches 350,000 cheap fares

        News Qantas has upped the ante after Virgin's comeback SEE THE ROUTES

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day