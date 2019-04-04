Rocky teen found dead in Gladstone identified

A ROCKHAMPTON teenager, found dead in his car south of Gladstone yesterday, is believed to be former Emmaus College student, David Pham.

Mr Pham was named as the victim by 7News tonight who spoke with his family, though police have not confirmed his identity.

Mr Pham graduated from high school last year and played football with Nerimbera Magpies.

His devastated mother said his family last saw him on Sunday night when he had dinner with them after church.

The Vietnamese family have lived in Rockhampton for 13 years.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen from Gladstone Police said a member of the public alerted police to the car.

Officers were called to Brendonna Road, Burua around 3.30pm yesterday following the discovery of a suspect vehicle parked in the street.

"She saw the vehicle parked there and it was in an unusual position," he said.

"Police attended a short time later and located the deceased person.

"He only appears to have been there for that day."

The 18-year-old Koongal teenager was found in the rear seat of the vehicle, which appeared to be undamaged.

A crime scene was established by detectives and investigations are underway to establish the cause of death.

Initially it was not known who owned the vehicle and Mr Pham was not known to police.

"We have been in touch with his family they're obviously very heartbroken and we're offering support to them," Snr Sgt Andersen said.

"It's unusual. But unfortunately, it's our role as police to determine the cause of people's deaths and conduct those investigations."

He said the vehicle could be seen from the Bruce highway.

"The smallest piece of information, no matter how small, can assist us and just to give the family some sort of closure as well," Snr Sgt Andersen said.

Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV with Queensland registration 164 XQK, and in particular anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or Wednesday to contact police.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.