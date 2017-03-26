Rocky Road Truffles

Ingredients
1/2 cup of cream
2tbs caster sugar
200g cooking chocolate
1/4 cup of white choc-chips (plus 100g for melting)
1/4 cup of mini marshmallows
1/4 cup chopped jelly babies
1/4 cup of chopped nuts
1/2 cup of shredded coconut
375g of milk choc-chips for melting
Method
Gently bring the sugar and cream to a simmer.
Add the cooking chocolate and remove from heat.
Stir well until all ingredients are combined then set aside to cool.
Add 1/4 cup of the white choc-chips, the mini marshmallows, nuts, jelly babies and coconut to a mixing bowl.
Add the cooled chocolate and cream mixture and combine to a thick 'dough' consistency.
Using a tablespoon of the mixture at a time, roll into ball and refrigerate until firm.
Melt the milk choc-chips in a bowl.
Using a fork, dip the set balls into the chocolate until covered and set aside to cool on a tray lined with baking paper.
When set, melt the remaining white choc-chips in a bowl and drizzle over the truffles.