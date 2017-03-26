Delicious and easy to make Rocky Road Truffles.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of cream

2tbs caster sugar

200g cooking chocolate

1/4 cup of white choc-chips (plus 100g for melting)

1/4 cup of mini marshmallows

1/4 cup chopped jelly babies

1/4 cup of chopped nuts

1/2 cup of shredded coconut

375g of milk choc-chips for melting

Method

Gently bring the sugar and cream to a simmer.

Add the cooking chocolate and remove from heat.

Stir well until all ingredients are combined then set aside to cool.

Add 1/4 cup of the white choc-chips, the mini marshmallows, nuts, jelly babies and coconut to a mixing bowl.

Add the cooled chocolate and cream mixture and combine to a thick 'dough' consistency.

Using a tablespoon of the mixture at a time, roll into ball and refrigerate until firm.

Melt the milk choc-chips in a bowl.

Using a fork, dip the set balls into the chocolate until covered and set aside to cool on a tray lined with baking paper.

When set, melt the remaining white choc-chips in a bowl and drizzle over the truffles.