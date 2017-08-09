Rocky ride fires road rage in Wolvi

Werner Dinslage resident of Ryan rd Wolvi is unhappy with the condition of the rd.

THE road has been rough and rocky for Wolvi resident Werner Dinslage.

The retired chef lives on Ryan Rd, and said surrounding roads have been graded but his road has been ignored by Gympie Regional Council.

"This road has not been fixed in over 12 months,” Mr Dinslage said. "With all the other roads graded, why won't they grade ours?

"There's got to be another reason why they won't grade it.”

Mr Dinslage said the road is dangerous with sharp rocks and grass on the edge over head height.

"They're putting lives at risk, you're not driving on a gravel road, you're driving on a rock road,” he said.

"Children walk along the road to the bus each morning.”

Mr Dinslage said the verges were slashed a few weeks ago after he complained several times to the council before going public.

"Trucks loosen the big rocks. I move them off the road each morning on my walk,” Mr Dinslage said.

"I won't give up, you have to persevere.”

A council spokeswoman said the road was inspected in June as part of the regular inspection process and again yesterday which presented a report consistent with previous inspections.

"At this time the condition of Ryan Road continues to be such, grading work is not required,” the spokeswoman said. ”However, drains and culverts were cleaned, and potholes patched last month.”

"Council schedules and prioritises its road maintenance activities based on a regular inspection program where the condition of each road is generally reviewed every three months.

"This program is designed to ensure that we have our maintenance targeted at roads which require work and to keep the network safe.

"Where Council identifies safety issues it acts promptly to install warning signs and then carry out rectification work as soon as practicable.

"Road conditions can change rapidly, particularly after a severe weather event and drivers must ensure that they drive to the road conditions, to remain safe and avoid damage to their vehicles.”