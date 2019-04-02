Rocky club raises funds for family devastated by fatality

Jamie Pakleppa remains in a critical condition after the car crash which claimed the life of his sister Zara.

THE Nerimbera Football Club has raised about $1600 for a Capricorn Coast family devastated by a fatal car accident.

Zara Pakleppa, 9, died in the two-car crash on Yeppoon Rd on March 24 while her brother Jamie, 6, remains in a critical but stable condition in the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Nerimbera's head coach Scott Thomson, whose mother Lee knows the family, hatched the plan for the fundraiser which was organised around the club's home games at Pilbeam Park on Saturday.

Money was raised through a gold coin entry, a multi-draw raffle, a $100 board and from items sold at the canteen.

Mr Thomson said Nerimbera's opponents that day, Central Football Club from Gladstone, also donated $100 to the cause.

"It was a very successful day. I think the rain might have scared a few people away but we still had a large turnout," he said.

"It was really pleasing to see the support, and it's great that a small community can get together and do so much.

"About 95 per cent of people associated with our club would not know the family but they still dug deep to help them."

Mr Thomson said arrangements would be made to get the funds to the family as soon as possible.