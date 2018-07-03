RockSkool puts young Gympie musos on stairway to stardom

FEELING the thrill and exhilaration of getting up on a stage and performing to a crowd of adoring fans is what dreams are made of and, for the youth of the Gympie region, is an opportunity ready and waiting.

The AICM's RockSkool program has been bringing talented local musicians together in bands of all genres for over a decade and crafting them in to polished performers - with many going on to carve out successful careers in the music industry.

AICM president Maria Townsend-Webb said the RockSkool program offers young people the chance to make their music dreams come true.

"Our band coaches match singers, guitarists, drummers and other instrumentalists with others of similar ages and musical experience to form bands who work together to create their own unique style of music,” Ms Townsend-Webb said. "Our bands then perform regularly at gigs across the region, including the Muster, gaining valuable performance experience.”

These holidays, the AICM RockSkool is offering three great opportunities to experience the RockSkool program, through two free music workshops (funded through the Regional Arts Development Fund) - one in Kandanga this Friday and one in Gympie on Sunday, July 15 with a RockSkool Open Day also on Sunday, July 15.

"Our holiday workshops will be great fun for anyone who loves music, offering three hours jam packed with instrumental and vocal sessions with our professional band coaches and expert instrumental teachers,” Ms Townsend-Webb said.

"And as a special treat, each workshop will also feature a live performance by local superstars, to inspire our participants to keep following their musical dreams.

"And then on Sunday, July 15, everyone is invited to come along to our open day, from 1 to 2pm to learn all about our RockSkool program and meet our three exceptional band coaches, each of whom brings to the program many years of professional experience in the music industry.

"The AICM RockSkool offers amazing musical and performance opportunities for our region's young people, who we strongly encourage to come along to our workshops and/or open day and find out how they can get involved.”

Workshops are open to high school-aged students, bookings essential - through kandangarock.eventbrite.com.au (Kandanga workshop), or gympierock.eventbrite.com.au (Gympie workshop). The open day is open to all. Inquiries Maria 0428 832 082.