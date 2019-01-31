Rocks like axes, trucks, hoons makes Gympie road 'deadly'

PLEASE HELP: Adam Curry holds one of the rocks sitting atop Gresham Rd. The rocks, along with a lack of signage and a "dangerous” four way intersection, have created a myriad of issues for residents on the road.

A KYBONG resident says rocks "shaped like axes” protruding from the worn surfaces on Gresham Rd are causing havoc for him and his neighbours.

Adam Curry said the "huge rocks” had created extensive damage to his and neighbours' cars, while Gympie Regional Council had refused his requests to improve the road's "terrible” condition.

"In the last month I've gone through four tyres, the neighbours have been through (tyres), they're like axes, they're just slicing the belts and everything. We all have to drive on the right hand side,” Mr Curry said.

"Some of the rocks you'll see are over 200mm; how is that not worth fixing?”

Compounding the problem are constant truck processions, hoons doing burnouts and no signage at a "dangerous” highway intersection, which have Mr Curry worried "it's only a matter of time” before someone is seriously hurt.

Gresham Rd runs alongside the Old Bruce Highway and sits next door to the Austral Masonry Display Centre, where he says trucks come and go in a steady stream.

Popular diner and museum Helltown Hotrods also sits directly adjacent to the road, but a lack of street name or no through road signage means visitors often find themselves lost on Gresham Rd on their way out.

Mr Curry said he had been repeatedly boxed out by passing trucks on his way home, and the lack of give way signs were dangerous to motorists negotiating the cramped highway intersection.

He said the problem could be solved if he and other residents were given a connection to the highway further up Gresham Rd.

"There's only four residents up here, at least give us an intersection on top of the hill to join us on the highway,” he said.

"If they don't want to grade the road at least give us a turn on to the highway.

"We need a sign saying no through road too, because people are actually driving up on to my property.”

A council spokesman said Mr Curry raised concerns about the road in January last year, but the conditions did not meet road management standards.

"The road was inspected and Mr Curry was advised in February that the road did not meet our intervention level. We have no record of road surface complaints since January 2018,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said council would arrange no through road signage if it was requested.