Rock star who stopped Traveston Dam to join milestone celebration

IN TOWN: Peter Garrett will join residents in the Mary Valley this weekend.

TEN years ago, the residents of the Mary Valley were holding their breath as the climax to their three and a half year campaign against the ill-conceived Traveston Crossing Dam drew near.

Despite the Queensland government’s determination to build the dam, they were fervently hoping that federal Environment Minister Peter Garrett would exercise his responsibility under the EPBC Act and say “no” to the plan, rendering the dam dead in the water.

And say “no” he did, on an unforgettable Remembrance Day in 2009.

Now, ten years on, they’re delighted Peter Garrett has said “yes” in response to an invitation to attend the Mary River Festival in Kandanga this Saturday November 9.

Festival organiser Glenda Pickersgill couldn’t be more delighted.

“We sent letters of thanks after the announcement, but this will be the first time we’ve been able to thank him in person,” she said.

“We recognise that he was under enormous pressure from the state government to approve the dam but he always said that his decision had to be based on science rather than politics, and he was true to his word.

“He recognised that the dam would have “serious and irreversible adverse effects” on endangered species such as the Australian Lungfish, Mary River Turtle and Mary River Cod.”

The Queensland government had pursued a “full steam ahead” aggressive purchasing policy for properties in the footprint of the proposed dam, ahead of its getting the federal green light, an approach that was to cost it dear.

While the festival, with its theme “A Decade of reflection” runs from midday until 7.30pm, Peter Garrett will arrive later in the afternoon and will join other guests on stage ahead of the threatened species lantern parade.

The local and extended community came together in so many ways to stop the damming of the Mary River at Traveston Crossing and we welcome everyone to come, connect, reflect and celebrate the Mighty Mary.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one that still gets choked up when I hear Peter’s speech vetoing the dam,“ said Glenda Pickersgill.

“It is just so special that he is able to join us for this milestone festival.

“We’re so glad he said ‘yes’.”