Roberts firms for Rabbitohs return

RABBITOHS star centre James Roberts trained with his teammates on Saturday in a sign he could be available to play in Round 3 against the Roosters.

Teammate Damien Cook confirmed that Roberts had passed his COVID-19 test and was free to train with the club and push for selection in the first round of the season restart.

The development puts an end to conjecture he could be forced to endure a 14-day isolation period after finishing his stint at a rehabilitation facility.

"He was back at training today and it was great to have him back," Cook said.

"He had a big smile on his face and is happy to be back around the boys.

"I think he got tested yesterday and obviously all good that's why he was there today and had the footy back in his hands and was happy to be playing some footy.

James Roberts was happy to be back with his Rabbitohs teammates.

"That's all we wanted for James to take as much time as he needed and when he was ready to come back we were waiting for him, so we are happy to have him there."

Roberts' availability would be a massive boost for a backline that will be missing key playmaker Cody Walker who was suspended for two games for his role in a fight in his hometown of Casino.

The Rabbitohs take on arch rivals the Roosters on Friday night at 7.50pm.