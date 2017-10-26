News

JUST LIKE DAD: Robert Irwin saves tourists at Australia Zoo

by Seniors News

LIKE father like son.

Robert Irwin, son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, has come to the rescue when a rather cranky python "reared" up at a bus driver at the young naturalist's park, Australia Zoo.

Carol Crawford was admiring the surrounds after transporting a group of tourists to the famous park when she noticed the irate serpent.

"(The snake) reared up at me from the bush," Ms Crawford said according to Storyful.

However, when she went to get help from staff, "out of the bush on his scooter comes Robert Irwin".

And young Robert was quick to defuse the situation, showing all the skills hand down to him by catching the snake with as little harm as possible to the creature.

But what else would you expect from an Irwin?

