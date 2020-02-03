Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leonard Alexander Horne pleaded guilty to enter dwelling and commit indictable offence.
Leonard Alexander Horne pleaded guilty to enter dwelling and commit indictable offence.
Crime

Robber destroys car, poos on path in brazen home attack

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Feb 2020 4:42 PM | Updated: 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WILDLIFE volunteer caused more than $120,000 in damages when he ransacked a Sunshine Coast home, damaged their beloved possessions and helped himself to their food.

Leonard Alexander Horne then defecated on their driveway before stealing their expensive car and taking it on a wild drive through a fence and into a tree in December 2018.

The 20-year-old faced Maroochydore District Court today after spending more than 300 days locked up for the shocking incident.

Horne, who was homeless at the time of the offences, broke into the Doonan home on December 3 and stayed for five days.

He helped himself to artwork, clothing, electronics, a music box and a wad of cash before eating food and drinks from the fridge.

The husband and wife victims were away on holidays when Horne targeted their home.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings said Horne stole their Toyota Prado and took it on a joy ride around the area.

The owners of a nearby property intervened when he crashed the car through a fence and into a tree.

Mr Cummings said Horne offered the owners money to take him to the train station, but they called police instead.

Horne caused about $121,000 in damages. The couple were paid out about $87,000 by their insurer.

"It is a huge loss caused which obviously caused a lot of pain to the pair," Mr Cummings said.

Defence barrister Nathan Turner said Horne had a troubled childhood and overdosed on an anti-seizure medication the day before the offences began.

Horne was supported in court by his stepfather when he pleaded guilty to enter dwelling and commit indictable offence.

Mr Turner said his client felt abandoned by his father who "replaced" him with another son. He now lived with his mother.

Horne was sentenced to two years and six months' jail, with a parole release date of tomorrow.

home invasion leonard alexander horne crime scd court sunshine coast sunshine coast court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        premium_icon BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        News New video emerges of Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and council CEO Bernard Smith in a physical struggle with Aboriginal protesters from 2016.

        Transport Dept asked to step in on koala death stretch

        premium_icon Transport Dept asked to step in on koala death stretch

        News Letters: Fast cars on busy Gympie region road kill again.

        Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        premium_icon Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        Health A Sunshine Coast doctor to head coronavirus medical response.

        38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        premium_icon 38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        News From a scorching 38C today to almost six days of rain, hold onto your hat Gympie –...