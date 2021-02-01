Menu
Abbie Chatfield is crowned winner of I'm A Celebrity (I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!)
TV

‘Robbed, rigged’: Savage reaction to finale

1st Feb 2021 5:07 AM

Crowd favourite Abbie Chatfield may have walked away as queen of the I'm A Celeb jungle, but that doesn't mean viewers were happy with the final result.

Despite being a hit with viewers on the Channel 10 reality TV show, Toni Pearen was booted early and failed to crack the top three.

Colin Fassnidge and Toni Pearen were contestants on 2021 season of I'm A Celeb … Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Australia's Funniest Home Video Show presenter came fourth overall, sliding behind the winner Abbie, Grant Denyer and Jess Eva.

Fans of the reality show were shocked with the result, with some saying Toni was "robbed" and the results were "rigged".

"All hail KWEEN (sic) Toni," one person wrote.

"Fourth? What was our country thinking," another added. "We demand a recount."

 

Pearen endeared herself to viewers early on in the season when she bravely continued on after being bitten on the face three times by snakes during a confronting challenge.

The TV host was taking part in a challenge alongside comedian Ash Williams and former AFL star Robert 'Dipper' DiPierdomenico on the reality show, when she had to put her head into a box filled with critters every time she got an answer wrong.

Within seconds of Pearen putting her head into the box, one of the snakes lunged and bit her on the face.

But the former soap star lost some popularity when she was accused of being rude to ex-Gogglebox stars Adam and Symon when they entered the camp halfway through the season as intruders.

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Robbed, rigged': Savage reaction to finale

 

i'm a celebrity get me out of here toni pearen

