Rob rides in to honour Gympie soldiers

30th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
RIDE OF HONOUR: Rob Eade will pay tribute on Monday to four Gympie men who lost their lives in war.
VIETNAM veteran Rob Eade will ride into Gympie on Monday to pay tribute to four Gympie men who lost their lives in theatres of war.

Mr Eade, 71, of Cessnock, NSW, is riding around Australia on his motorised trike, placing small hand-held Australian flags with the detail of veterans, who paid the supreme sacrifice from the Vietnam War through to the current conflicts, at their birth town memorial.

His journey, which began on June 18 last year at Collie, south of Perth, will take three years to complete. Gympie RSLA Sub-Branch is supporting Mr Eade's journey of remembrance which is totally self-funded.

In Memorial Lane at 11am on Monday, Mr Eade will pay tribute to Gordon Dennis Sorensen, Robert Melville O'Hanlon, Dennis William Neal and Ashley Craig Birt.

Mr Eade was in the first intake for national service from 1965-67 served two years and took discharge and completed one year in Royal Australian Emergency Reserve (RAER), re-engaged full-time service in 1968 and served in Vietnam from December 1969 to December 1970.

His trade was that of a cook and he continued his full-time service until his retirement in 1986.

You can follow Rob's journey on Facebook, search Remembrance Ride OZ.

