Roaming Gympie kitten goes on grand adventure

PLANNING AN ESCAPE: Aldi the kitten in a more quiet setting.

PROVING size is no barrier for a big adventure, Gympie kitten Aldi has taken it upon himself to see what our region has to offer, causing plenty of headaches for his owners.

Since being brought home by Wayne and Jill Gosley nearly three weeks ago, Aldi has proven to be quite the escape artist.

"He's managed to disappear about three times so far,” Mr Gosley said, laughing.

"It's getting to the point where it's ridiculous.”

Not content with just disappearing into the backyard for a few hours, Aldi's first escape involved sneaking into Wayne's car and disembarking at the Mitre 10, nearly seven-and-a-half kilometres away.

"The thing is I went there to get a cat flap and new mesh for the door so he could come and go freely,” he said.

"I walked up and down our street four times before I thought to go back to Mitre 10.

"He's got white fur so it's not like he's hard to see, I think he was hiding out in the back of the car.”

Seemingly getting a major kick out of causing headaches for his new owners, Aldi's most audacious expedition yet came earlier in the week.

"Once again he'd managed to just vanish and so one of my daughters put a notice out on facebook to see if anyone had spotted him,” Wayne said.

Only a few hours later and sure enough a picture of a familiar-looking face showed up in the comments.

"He's sitting on the desk of the management office in Gympie Central, how he got there I still don't know,” Mr Gosley added.

"But from what they told me he took a trip in the elevator into the centre and walked right to the door.”

Clearly amused and exasperated by the events, Mr Gosley said he wasn't sure if keeping the cheeky cat was such a good idea.

"But that didn't get such a good response from Jill,” he said.

So, don't be surprised if you happen to see a ball of white fur roaming freely around a neighbourhood near you.