Roaming dogs a threat to children, livestock at Wolvi

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

ROAMING DOGS AT WOLVI CAUSE FOR CONCERN

FOR over 14 years there has been trouble in (my) neighbourhood.

(Some people) think they have the right to do whatever they want and the police and Gympie council will not do much very much about it at all.

(These people) are continuing to let their dogs roam after multiple complaints and video evidence has gone in.

In Wolvi, we are farming country and have horse breeders and cattle farmers with a school just up the road which makes us very concerned. What is it going to take? A death of an innocent person or very well cared for livestock before these people are dealt with properly.

We are not out to cause trouble we just want the right thing to be done .

JODIE O'GRADY,

WOLVI

Heritage trail a great experience

BEING a local resident I've always been too cautious to cycle our local roads due to traffic.

Since the Imbil Brooloo Heritage Trail has been open I've pedalled from Imbil to Brooloo every day.

What a lovely experience.

No traffic, encountering fellow riders, walkers, horse riders joggers etcetera along the way.

A big hats off to Cr Bob Fredman and Gympie council for bringing it to fruition and roll on the day it can be extended from Imbil to Kandanga.

I've heard no negative comments at all which in itself is a rarity in Imbil, so once again a big thank you.

ALEC MURRAY,

IMBIL

MOST PUBLIC SERVANTS WORK IN REGIONS

A FEW weeks ago in The Gympie Times it was stated that there are 228,000 state public servants. This is true.

It was also stated that the big majority work in Brisbane. That would mean about one fifth of Brisbane residents, aged from zero to 100, are public servants. This deserved a Google search.

The facts are that 64 per cent of state public servants work outside of Brisbane city and its suburbs.

These public servants include the teachers and teacher aides who teach our children.

They are the doctors and nurses who heal us when we attend the hospital or community health.

In Gympie, there are also dedicated and competent staff in Child Safety Services, Probation and Parole, Transport and Main Roads, the courthouse and the police station, in agriculture and fisheries, national parks staff, payroll staff in corporate service, and more, all who work in our region.

It would be reasonable to assume that the State Government is the biggest employer in our region.

Now, consider the two state high schools, three P-10 schools and numerous state primary schools.

The Department of Education on its own is one of the biggest, if not biggest, employer in our region.

Next time someone fires off about public servants in Brisbane, think about the numerous public servants living in your neighbourhood, many of who dedicate more hours than they are paid for, helping build better a community.

DAN STEWART,

EAST DEEP CREEK

CLOTHING FACTORY VALUE

I RECENTLY bought work cloths from D@K Clothing store at the Gympie Clothing Factory.

Thumbs up for quality, price and service all made at the Gympie factory by locals. Far better made and similar price to the large chain stores. I will be back for sure.

Steve Ehrlich,

Gympie

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

(LAST) week a contribution was made by E. Rowe in regards the grub Epstein suicide and mention of Trump as being his friend.

Hmm, just a few facts... No doubt some Yank pollies are running scared. But Trump actually banned Epstein from his club in Florida after he tried to hit on a teenager. And the hero of the left, old Bill Clinton was a regular passenger on Epstein's private jet which was named Lolita Express.

Folks, question what you read and don't believe everything you read. Everyone has an agenda.

CAMERON CUDAHY,

GOOMBOORIAN