Roadside memorials to be ripped out for road works

Department of Main Roads will remove two roadside memorials to make way for roadworks. FILE PIC

Department of Main Roads will remove two roadside memorials to make way for roadworks. FILE PIC

THE Department of Main Roads has issued a notice of intent to pull down multiple highway memorials to make way for roadworks.

A Public Notice of Intent published in The Daily on Saturday advised the families who placed two large, white crosses by the Bruce Highway north of Caboolture to contact the department and discuss the removal.

One memorial is located at Beerburrum Creek while the other is placed at Six Mile Creek. Both memorials are white crosses.

In the notice, the department stated it "understands the distress caused" when a loved one was killed and that roadside memorials helped aid the grieving process.

"Transport and Main Roads does not wish to prolong this grief by removing the memorial without discussing it with family and loved ones," the notice read.

The memorial will be removed and preserved by January 4 if nobody responds to the call.

If you have any information, call the Caboolture-Bribie Island to Steve Irwin Way project team on 5451 7055 by December 1.