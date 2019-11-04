Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Department of Main Roads will remove two roadside memorials to make way for roadworks. FILE PIC
Department of Main Roads will remove two roadside memorials to make way for roadworks. FILE PIC
Politics

Roadside memorials to be ripped out for road works

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Nov 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Department of Main Roads has issued a notice of intent to pull down multiple highway memorials to make way for roadworks.

A Public Notice of Intent published in The Daily on Saturday advised the families who placed two large, white crosses by the Bruce Highway north of Caboolture to contact the department and discuss the removal.

One memorial is located at Beerburrum Creek while the other is placed at Six Mile Creek. Both memorials are white crosses.

In the notice, the department stated it "understands the distress caused" when a loved one was killed and that roadside memorials helped aid the grieving process.

"Transport and Main Roads does not wish to prolong this grief by removing the memorial without discussing it with family and loved ones," the notice read.

The memorial will be removed and preserved by January 4 if nobody responds to the call.

If you have any information, call the Caboolture-Bribie Island to Steve Irwin Way project team on 5451 7055 by December 1.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash department of main roads and transport memorial
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        42 people face Gympie court today

        premium_icon 42 people face Gympie court today

        News More than 40 people face Gympie court today in various charges

        Dust storms to follow wet weekend

        premium_icon Dust storms to follow wet weekend

        Weather The weekend produced significant rainfall for towns in some parts

        Ignore the signs and risk losing an organ

        premium_icon Ignore the signs and risk losing an organ

        Health Doctors are warning parents to watch out for the signs in their boys.

        Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        premium_icon Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        Parenting Survey reveals why Aussie children are sexting