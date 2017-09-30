Roadside bombs, Native American tribes and teen leadership

YOUNG WARRIORS: Abigail Greenshields, James Greenshields and Tom Corbet before heading off into the Mothar Mountain Hills.

RESILIENT Leaders Foundation chief James Greenshields is both resilient, and a leader.

An ex-Australian Army Major, Mr Greenshields was a squadron commander in the famed 2nd Cavalary Regiment.

He saw deployments in both East Timor, the Solomon Islands and the Middle East.

He loved army life and the structure and adventure it provided, but on a fateful day in 2007 in Iraq, the armoured vehicle which was carrying he and his crew was hit by a roadside bomb.

The mental scars were enduring. After discharging, Mr Greenshields battled severe depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He knew he needed to make a change. He and his wife Kirsty sold investment properties to fund treat- ment. He spent time with Native American and Indonesia tribes trying to gain perspective. It was rites of passage he encountered during these experiences that led him to start the Resilient Leaders Foundation.

Over the past three days, 10 Gympie teenagers have taken part in the Young Warrior Program.

In the hills of Mothar Mountain, the Greenshields and property owner Mathew Fea put them through their paces via personal development challenges.

"When teenagers leave school they are finding that period of transition really hard,” Mr Greenshields said.

"You find direction from an organisation but when that disappears, where do you get that direction from?

"One of the ideas behind what we do on the camp is if you want something you have to take action.”

Additional camps are to be scheduled in Gympie later in the year.