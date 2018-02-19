Roads, rates and rubbish: Fredman hits the campaign trail

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I WISH to formally advise that I intend to be an active candidate in the forthcoming election for a new councillor in the Mary Valley (Division 8).

I believe I bring a wealth of experience in local government, having worked there for many years.

That said, I am not experienced in campaigning and would appreciate any assistance which people are prepared to offer. My best contact is 0418 708 745.

I do not have any other occupation apart from a small farm at Gilldora.

I feel young and healthy, and enjoy keeping fit.

My main interest is in roads, rates and rubbish, and when these fundamentals are in place, then we can look at other projects that will directly benefit the Mary Valley.

I believe there is a lot of work to do in this regard.

Thank you for this opportunity.

Bob Fredman,

Gilldora

A man of many attributes

I THINK the Gympie Regional Council is very fortunate that Bob Fredman wants to be on the Gympie Regional Council.

Bob is a man with many attributes and talents that make him good material for the job.

I know, because in my role of alderman on the Gympie City Council I was on a couple of joint council committees with him and I know his strengths.

I also knew him well through his involvement in the community. He is very well respected.

He won't have to learn on the job like most people and he can support any ideas the council might make in a common sense and experienced way.

He will support his Division and the Gympie whole.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie

Can Gympie region save the koala?

KOALA Action Gympie Region (KAGR) is community group that formed three years ago, with the purpose of helping to secure the future of koalas in the Gympie region.

We are therefore very pleased to see the release, for public comment, of council's Koala Conservation Management Plan.

Left, high density koala habitat at the time of European settlement and right what remained in 2015. Contributed

We urge interested residents to go to council's home page, and scroll down to 'Have Your Say'. Your can view the Plan and click on an on-line feedback form, or visit Council to fill in a form.

Significant amounts of research and consultation went into gathering the best picture possible of the region's koala habitat, koala populations, and what the threats to these are.

Saving our koalas requires effort at all levels, so KAGR congratulates council on their vision to develop this plan setting the direction they will take in the short and long term to reduce the threats and to protect our region's koala populations.

This female koala was rescued by Liam Smith on the Bruce Hwy near Gympie last year. Contributed

Importantly, it can help us as a group, the community generally, and many other stakeholders, consider effective actions we can all take to try to stem the widespread decline in koala numbers.

Do take this opportunity to provide council with your thoughts, feedback and specific ideas. Our koalas need a voice.

The comment period closes on March 2.

Michelle Daley,

Koala Action Group Gympie Region

Joyce affair could bring down the govt

CONGRATULATIONS!

Holes in the ozone - remember? Frightened us all for a while.

Climate change - we moved on - really scary, sea moving in, icebergs melting.

What next! Wow, this one is different, not the world - only a personal one this time for one man's world, a parliamentarians.

We've been through the same sex marriage debate (seemed like forever). Poor Mr Turnbull, what was that he said? "Never enjoyed himself so much.”

So, will he still be enjoying himself as much I wonder with the Deputy Prime Minister up to his eyes in "scandalous” behaviour?

Not be treated lightly, could have dire results. The 'scandalous' behaviour is anything but singular, only this occasion it has topped the headlines, with a very prominent front page photo.

Llew O'Brien and Barnaby Joyce Rowan Schindler

A very prominent parliamentarian indeed and sad for all. No matter how many apologies are given out, it's not a private family affair it's big time and real life.

It could bring down a government, doesn't take much for the opposition to attack and to put it bluntly "has become Mr Shorten's bundle of joy” also.

The behaviour in question is certainly nearly an every day occurrence in this world of ours, why should it be any different for anyone in a more public life?

Our expectations may be too high?

Faith De Vere,

Gympie

Bolt right on the money re Joyce

ANDREW Bolt's "Joyce's betrayal is a moral issue” HS, 15/2 (the very morning after Valentine's Day) is right on the money re Joyce betraying his marriage vows to his distraught wife (thus, his entire -so always supportive of Barnaby Joyce-family).

And, as a very proud Lib/Nat Coalition - self funded - bomb thrower I'm in total agreement with Andrew Bolt's comments "Barnaby romance is our affair” HS, 12/2.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, February 16, 2018. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has taken aim at Malcolm Turnbull's new rules governing ministerial behaviour and the way the PM has handled the issue. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH

I've long admired "Bustling” Barnaby's no-nonsense approach, especially getting American "chaff head celeb set” member Johnny Depp's cosseted, quarantine-dodging dogs Pistol & Boo (very possible dangerous disease spreading, threats to Australia's truly, precious guide dogs for the blind) thrown out of Australia.

And just as I (about eight year ago after copious reds) made the front page of Bendigo's major daily newspaper for bodily twice, throwing out a gate-crashing Sunflower Man of a Rural Press Club luncheon in Bendigo featuring Barnaby Joyce as guest speaker, our "Bustling” Barnaby (and the PM's office) should throw some sunlight on the whole messy political (including Darren Chester's demotion) and costly taxpayers' money affair.

Howard Hutchins

Chirnside Pk, Victoria