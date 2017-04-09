Roads or drivers? Your say on what must be fixed

Emergency services at the scene a fatal accident on the Bruce Hwy on April 1.

CONDITIONS on the Bruce Hwy have always been a big concern, but it seems the majority believes driver behaviour as the biggest danger on our roads.

This overwhelming consensus comes in the wake of fast and furious debate over the highway north of Gympie following the deaths of four people in five days on the stretch..

While calls are once more being made for a fast-track upgrades to the notorious stretch, many in the region believe the more important fix must be made behind the wheel first - and it seems the problems are numerous.

Impatience was a big issue for many people including Sandy Thompson, who wrote "people are just in too much of a hurry, there is full clear view on both sides when turning out of the servo onto the Hwy” - before acknowledging some parts of the road also needed "an overhaul”.

Tailgating was another behaviour people were eager to see addressed.

As a horse owner, Petrina Gear said it was a trend which was a dangerous nuisance.

"One thing that constantly annoys me, is when I'm towing my horse float with obviously horses in it, and cars and trucks sitting way to close. I cant just hit the brakes as I have animals to think about also loosing (sic) balance etc...,” she wrote.

"Give vehicles some space and don't push.”

Daniel Kyte agreed it was a problem in serious need of addressing, writing the "trouble is drivers not giving or leaving space between each other and other, push in and cut other drivers off, doesn't matter what the speed limit is still get ones that will pull out she'll be right jake.

"Brakes can fail (so) treat others as if they don't have brakes.”

How fast drivers travel on the road was yet another sore spot, with many saying some drivers were afraid to even approach the speed limit and thereby only increasing the chance of accidents happening.

"My personal favourite is when slower traffic speed up on overtaking lanes so that you would have to do silly speeds to get around them,” Suzanne 'Fordham' McCowen wrote.

"Then as soon as it becomes one lane again they slow right back down.”

Emm Turner shared this view: "I don't think you should speed but doing under the limit can be just as dangerous frustrating other drivers that are trying to do the right thing causing conflict and road rage.

"If your not a competent driver you shouldn't be on the road.”

While the Bruce Hwy south of Gympie has undergone extensive upgrades, one reader said this work only served to prove the argument for better driver training correct.

"(There's) four Lanes between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane: but people still crash on that road, every day,” wrote Brian Gallard.

"There are fatalities, on a regular basis.

"Peoples attitudes to driving need to improve, a great deal: or the carnage will continue.”

Still, some people were quick to point out, even with human error accounted for, the state of that stretch of road left a great deal to be desired.

"Roads are the problem I drove everywhere in Sydney I won't drive the Bruce Hwy at all it's a goat track that leaves no room to escape others bad errors in judgement (sic),” Faye Boyd wrote.

Gemma Widdop also said the Bruce Hwy was "ridiculous”.

"(I) Have to drive it daily and the roads are shocking.”