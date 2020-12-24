ROADS, HEALTH, WATER: Deb’s plans for electorate in 2021

Deb Frecklington has announced her three key goals for her Electorate, outlining which areas will be receiving some love in the new year. Picture: Richard Gosling

Deb Frecklington has announced her three goals and projects for her electorate of Nanango that she hopes to achieve in 2021 including key improvements for Kilkivan and Woolooga.

Mrs Frecklington revealed she will be focusing on road upgrades, health services and water security.

This includes major upgrades to roads in Kilkivan and near Woolooga, as well as flashing lights at Kilkivan State School.

“In 2021 I will be working to achieve support for the Nanango electorate across the areas which continue to need serious attention,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“We all know our road network does not receive the level of funding required, so I will be pushing for this to be addressed.

“I will also continue my advocacy for access to better health services across the electorate, and work to highlight the need for water security for our irrigators.”

The key projects across the Nanango electorate for 2021 are as follows:

Roads

Tanduringie Creek Bridge – replacement and upgrade to two lanes

Brisbane Valley Highway – major investment needed

D’Aguilar Highway – major investment needed

Mundubbera-Durong Road – widening to two lanes of the 11km single-lane section

Kilkivan-Tansey Road – widening to two lanes and bridge replacements

Maidenwell-Bunya Mountains Road – sealing and widening of the final section

Running Creek Bridge near Woolooga – replacement and upgrade to two lanes

Byee Road – widening to two lanes

Flashing Lights for Kilkivan State School – to improve safety

Cooyar Bridge – replacement and upgrade to two lanes

Health

Full-time Paediatrician for the South Burnett – to help kids get the diagnosis and treatment they need sooner

Specialist Cancer Care Nurse – replacement of this role in the South Burnett

Water Security

Working with local irrigator groups and Councils to secure water supply for key projects like the Somerset and Lockyer Water Collaborative, Blackbutt irrigators and the Barlil Weir.