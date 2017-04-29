Roads closed on Sunday as Rattler works begin

A number of roads in Gympie will be closed on Sunday as work begins on the Rattler restoration project.

A NUMBER of roads will be closed and traffic redirected today as work begins on the Mary Valley Rattler Restoration Project.

Station Rd and John St will be closed intermittently between 7am and 6pm but detour signage will be in place for motorists.

Partial road closures will occur on Crescent Rd, Lagoon Pocket Rd and Butler Rd and traffic control will be operating in the area.

The works are required for the project and need to take place in preparation for the Mary Valley Rattler Track and Bridge restoration works.

Motorists are urged to take care when travelling through these areas.

If you have any questions contact Gympie Regional Council on 1300 307 800.