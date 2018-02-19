Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Roadcraft CEO: Driver education reform needs to happen

Sharlene Markin CEO of Road Craft Gympie.
Sharlene Markin CEO of Road Craft Gympie. Tom Daunt
Tom Daunt
by

SHARLENE Makin knows better than anybody driver education saves lives.

If not for the training she acquired through the Roadcraft Driver Education program she now runs, there is every chance she and her then teenage daughter may have been seriously injured or even killed, when the land cruiser she was driving fishtailed on a wet road several years ago.

Now CEO of Gympie driver education facility Roadcraft Driver Education, Mrs Makin is advocating for driver education reform and says we are not doing enough to stem the road toll.

"It is profoundly obvious to me that education is what's lacking," Mrs Makin said.

"We have got better roads, we have safer cars, we have a graduated licencing system, we have doubled the learner hours, we have had expensive advertising campaigns and scare campaigns but not one of these things has reduced the road toll.

"Education is what's missing."

When the Roadcraft facility opened in Gympie 37 years ago, the founders believed it imperative that learner drivers needed to experience the challenges faced when on the open road in a controlled environment.

Mrs Makin believes now more than ever, a mandated driver education program needs to be rolled out across the nation.

"We can't teach anybody advanced driving in two days but we can teach them how to stay alive," Mrs Makin said.

"What our course actually achieves, and it is why I think it is so outstanding, is the desired learning outcomes of having people become motived to change their attitude toward risk acceptance.

"We set people up to fail in front of their peers on the skid pan."

"If we don't have young drivers in a car experiencing what it feels like to have a simulated crash into cones in a controlled environment, we are not going to achieve what they need to achieve.

"They are going to walk away from the course and drive exactly the same.

"What's important is that we institute something right across the country that is effective driver education."

While Gympie's driver education facility is at the forefront of implementing learner driver curriculum, Mrs Makin has acknowledged her business model would not be easy to replicate.

She is calling on cooperation from both federal and state governments to assist.

"We realise we are selfish keeping it (Roadcraft curriculum) just in one corner of one state but franchising what we do is not like flipping hamburgers.

"The level of investment we put back into internal training for our staff is immense.

"There is the fear that we could randomly put all this across and give them (instructors) a couple of weeks training but there is a grave fear that we would send those course participants away more dangerous.

"So you have to do it properly.

"It is difficult but that doesn't mean we shouldn't do it," she said.

Topics:  driver education editors picks gympie busine people of gympie roadcraft road toll

Gympie Times

Just In

That's cool: change will put wet weather back on the radar

That's cool: change will put wet weather back on the radar

Today will be the last of the high temps for a while, with forecasters predicting wet weather is on the way.

Widgee business fight, Valley crash and more weekend news

Mike Hartley addresses the crowd gathered in support of Widgee Engineering.

Catch up with the weekend news right here.

Roads, rates and rubbish: Fredman hits the campaign trail

Division 8 by-election candidate Bob Fredman.

My main interest is in roads, rates and rubbish: letter

If you grew up in Wolvi, you know who this is...

An Olympic Torch for the 2000 Sydney Olympics holds pride of place amongst other precious memories for this Wolvi local legend.

Check out how this Wolvi community pillar spent this milestone.

Local Partners

Cricket's Merv Hughes can’t stomach drink and drug-drivers

He had pace to burn on the pitch, but former Test and one-day cricket star Merv Hughes takes things more slowly on his road trips.

Russia’s seedy ‘virginity trade’

On Russian social media, young girls and women are being recruited to sell their virginity to wealthy men. Picture: The Sun

Girls as young as 17 sell their virginity

Cancer teen married two days before death

19-year-old cancer patient Lydia Dominguez married her boyfriend Joshua Ordonez just two days before she died.

Teen with cancer dies after getting married two days earlier

Could you be ‘Australia’s best eater’ for paid dream gig?

You can get paid $1000 to eat. Picture: iStock

How to get paid for eating

Dad’s shock: ‘I was told I was a paedophile’

Karl Pollard was taking his daughter Stephanie to visit her sick grandmother. Picture: SWNS/Mega

Hotel apologises after wrongly accusing innocent dad of paedophilia

‘Live maggots’ found in ALDI food

The woman from NSW posted a video on Facebook, showing the product's packaging and the maggots that she allegedly found wriggling on the top of the dessert. Picture: Facebook

Woman claims she found maggots crawling on her ALDI chocolate pudding

Poll shows 90% have considered a blockade

The Princes Freeway, from the Point Wilson overpass. Picture: Mitch Bear

"DO SOMETHING, do not just talk about it."