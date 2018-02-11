Roadcraft boss calls for national 'safe' driver program

TOO MANY DEATHS: Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Gympie Roadcraft CEO Sharlene Makin is calling for a national driver education program on how to drive safely.

I HAVE been reading with interest the many media articles calling for swimming lessons to be made compulsory.

With 291 drownings last year, I couldn't agree more that every Australian child needs to learn the basic survival techniques to help keep them safe around water.

No one would argue that drowning can be prevented with effective education, and one drowning is too many.

Please spare a thought though for those involved in the terrible tragedies that continue to occur on our national roads, and their loved ones.

Road trauma is one of the highest-ranking public health issues we face today.

The statistics are shocking with about 1300 deaths and 37,000 injuries per year, with an estimated annual cost of $34 billion.

How is this acceptable? Well the obvious answer is, "It's not”.

So why does it seem society is somewhat complacent about these horrific road trauma statistics?

Think of the outrage if 1300 people were killed in the air every year - just in Australia that is - not the world.

The ensuing rapid-response to mitigate the situation would be supported without question.

There are programs aimed at reducing road trauma, but most are campaigns designed to shock and/or raise awareness about the "why” we should be driving safe.

Everyone has been affected by road trauma so surely we already know that! So what are these campaigns really achieving? The statistics don't lie and it seems the answer is "not much”.

Our licensing system teaches us how to pass a test but, sadly, it misses the mark on the "how” to drive safely.

Surely we should be providing effective education to all drivers which achieves the appropriate shift in their attitude towards risk acceptance, and teach them the techniques to become safer, more aware and attentive drivers.

I despair that the first time most young, inexperienced drivers ever get to test their response to an emergency braking situation is when their life depends on it, when things can, and do, go terribly wrong.

I had been driving for decades when I completed my Roadcraft course.

After, the realisation that I had "got by” on luck alone was profoundly disturbing! How could it be that I had never been taught these safe driving techniques before?

Could the decision-makers ever entertain the idea that effective education just might be the key to reducing road trauma and saving precious lives, just as effective education is the key to reducing drowning incidences?

And, just as we can't teach kids to swim without water, we can't teach drivers to drive safe without them undertaking practical driving activities in a controlled environment.

Roadshows, talks, awareness campaigns and death by PowerPoint are never going to achieve the required learning outcomes with either of these problems.

I acknowledge it would not be easy to implement such a program across the country but argue, "How can we not?”, with statistics like these.

Sharlene Makin,

CEO, Roadcraft Driver Education

Campaign must be affordable

COMPULSORY swimming lessons for children are a step in the right direction but learning to swim will require the co-operation of the whole community.

If we are to have a campaign, it will have to be one everyone can afford and support.

It has to cover the whole aspect of being able to handle water and kids.

We need a healthy fear of what can go wrong in the water and recognise supervision is needed at all times.

It is not only suburban pools but every dam and waterway in the region.

Kids will be kids and dare each other to do all manner of dangerous activities in and out of the water.

Even before they put their toe in the water, they can fall and hit their head on the surrounds of the pool, or tangle in debris in regional dams and waterways.

Without full adult supervision, no one knows until it is too late.

In my time as a child in Brisbane, we travelled once a week to another school to learn to swim in their pool.

The Education Department has never provided all schools with a pool.

Consequently I never learnt to swim properly in that short time.

Now is the time to do something positive. If councils have to come into this, so be it.

Perhaps they can reduce their swimming charges for the aquatic centre, and ratepayers have to realise this is a lifestyle thing that is their responsibility too.

Parents need to pay attention. We are all involved.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie

We need to teach our kids to swim

IN A state like Queensland, teaching our kids to swim is an extremely important life skill.

As a mother, I think it is crucial that all Queensland children learn to swim and be water-safe.

Like me, many country kids learn to swim in dams, creeks and waterways and we need to make sure they learn to swim as well as Queenslanders living on the coast.

Unfortunately, lazy Labor has been dragged kicking and screaming over teaching our kids to swim.

Our kids deserve better than that.

That is why the LNP will ensure every child in a Queensland state school can access swimming lessons.

We will fund this by delivering information technology projects on budget.

This funding could be used to save lives by teaching our kids to swim.

Deb Frecklington,

LNP Leader

Gun owners deserve much fairer deal

I READ with interest in the January 18 issue the letters by two MPs, namely Tony Perrett (LNP) and Mark Ryan (ALP), regarding gun laws concerning law-abiding firearm owners in Queensland.

Mr Ryan stated that "John Howard's gun laws are sensible and balanced and we won't stand for any watering down”.

While Mr Perrett was advocating for less red tape for law-abiding citizens who have been cleared to own firearms, and claimed Mr Ryan's comments were "chest-beating and manufacturing an agenda”.

The language on both sides was fairly emotional and short on facts.

So just how sensible and balanced are the present gun laws?

Firstly, let me say that there are many good things in these laws.

For instance, guns should always be stored safely, away from the hands of children and thieves; gun owners should all be vetted by the police and licensed for the guns for which they have a valid need, and a 28-day waiting period for a gun licence is prudent in an age of prevalent domestic violence.

However, the issue then becomes clouded when other aspects of the laws are considered.

The major contention among gun owners that I have spoken to is that it appears they are being punished for the actions of criminal elements.

Since the laws were changed in 1996 to only allow "fit and proper persons” to have a gun licence, those with a history of violence, crime, or serious mental health problems are automatically excluded.

Gun owners have been vetted by the police and are considered to be good citizens.

However, most of the efforts to curb gun violence seem to be aimed at policing law-abiding gun owners rather than those who use illegal weapons for criminal purposes.

Even when a criminal using a gun is arrested, the punishment for their crime is often far less than a lawful gun owner's punishment for a minor infraction of requirements which are not even in the Firearm Act.

For example, sometime in 2013 I saw on a WIN News broadcast, the report of a man in Brisbane who held up a store with a semi-automatic pistol he was not licensed to own.

He received a three-month suspended sentence.

However, if a law-abiding gun owner parked across the street from a gun shop, and carried their weapon across the street without putting it into a gun bag, then they could be charged if someone saw them and rang the police.

They would most likely lose their licence for five years, and thus their right to use their legally owned guns for that time, and possibly be fined as well.

Another example is that the law doesn't discriminate between the theft of guns and any other goods. So, someone who steals a gun receives the same punishment as someone who steals a TV.

A statement often heard is that the majority of illegal weapons are stolen from licensed gun owners.

However, recent police figures for theft of firearms in Queensland show that only 0.09 per cent of all legal firearms were stolen in 2016.

That is one nine-hundredth of one per cent!

Not much of a pool for all the criminals out there. The report of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee: "Ability of Australian law enforcement authorities to eliminate gun-related violence in the community” concluded after much evidence from experts that this statement is wrong.

1.154 Notwithstanding that difficulty, the evidence provided by witnesses, including law enforcement agencies, confirmed that most guns used in the commission of crime do not originate from licensed firearm owners (page 139).

1.159 The hypothesis that illegal guns are mainly stolen from registered gun owners was not supported by the evidence presented to the committee (page 140).

1.168 ...there are very few firearms that have been stolen and subsequently used in illegal acts or established as coming from a pathway from a registered firearm owner, through theft, into a recorded crime (page 142).

Many people claim that John Howard's gun laws have caused a drastic decrease in gun-related homicides, and so, should be maintained as is.

Yet figures from the Australian Institute of Criminology's latest report from their National Homicide Monitoring Program show that deaths which involved firearms were already decreasing before the 1996 gun laws.

You can't claim that measures which came after a trend started subsequently caused that trend to occur.

Samara McPhedron, a senior research fellow of the Violence Research and Prevention Program at Griffith University, stated that regulating who has access to firearms is more important than regulating what kind of firearms are available.

Commenting on the drop in firearm homicides, she concluded that several factors are involved.

These are mainly, barring unfit persons from gaining a firearm licence, and better awareness of, and treatment for, mental health issues.

Another major issue appears to be financial stress, as nine out of the 13 mass shootings between 1964 and 2014 happened during a time of recession. Namely, between 1987 to 1996.

The previously referenced report of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee made several recommendations.

One of which was: 1.225 The majority of senators attending the inquiry recommend state and territory governments investigate avenues to deregulate the firearm industry to ease the economic burden on governments, industry and legal firearm users (page 150).

Considering all of this, Mr Perrett's claim that the bureaucratic burden on legally licensed gun owners should be eased are not necessarily the danger to the public that Mr Ryan claimed them to be.

There is room for a fairer deal for all, especially when the cost of over-regulating law-abiding citizens could be used to stop the illegal importation of weapons into Australia.

However, in the light of the LNP's past history regarding the gun laws brought in on its watch, Mr Ryan does make a valid point when he asks, "What changes do the LNP want to make exactly?”

Daryl Brenton,

Gympie

Sending up

a smoke signal

IN THIS age of "connectiveness” I've never been less connected. Has somebody been "improving” things, again?

After the change to digital broadcasting, I was lucky enough to still have good TV reception.

The ABC radio, once worth listening to but hardly so now, due to government directives to be more "neutral”, did at least work, but like TV now keeps dropping out.

I used to have good mobile phone signals.

The old ADSL internet was getting slower and slower, a deliberate act to make us switch to the NBN, in all its dubious glory?

Nothing physical's changed here but as I type I can only watch the ABC in low definition, with voices out of sync, streaming through a frequently buffering NBN. Even then the ABC's "unavailable” a lot.

Gladly living alone, if I have an emergency I hope it's a small one, so I can get outside to use a phone. Both of mine worked fine indoors, until recently.

Two sad things about this circumstance.

Firstly I know that if I waste frustrating hours outside contacting somebody about these faults I'll only get stonewalled by customer "service”, probably overseas (my NBN provider's ALL Australian and I don't believe the NBN faults lie with them).

The second is that living in a place so badly serviced, I watch those who run our country reckon they're going to make us a great exporter of high-tech military gear.

That's despite having an appalling record of over-budget, failed and aborted defence purchases.

Before setting out to compete in an advanced area like military hardware, maybe they should prove they're capable of providing for us?

Like so many things, our leaders seem unable to supply their own people with tech that works, load infrastructure up beyond capacity, and hide behind well-rehearsed rubbish speak, always more mouth than ears!

Australians don't even make boots for our soldiers any more, what hope of being smarter?

Seems our government aims to make us dumber, letting us know less, and question less, by dumbing down the ABC and SBS, if we're lucky enough to have either.

If things keep "improving” as they have of late 5kms from growing Gympie's transmission tower, I'll soon be technologically isolated altogether.

I guess some would say that's no bad thing? End of smoke signal.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket