The scene of a double fatal crash near Cloncurry. Picture: Debra Emtner-Rudd
News

Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

by Nathan Edwards
28th Dec 2020 3:26 PM
A woman and a teenager have died after a major traffic crash near Cloncurry in Queensland's far northwest this morning.

Police said the victims had been travelling in a utility along the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry when it collided with a road train about 6.35am.

The 44-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver of the road train sustained chest and abdominal injuries and was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash closed the highway for several hours, It reopened this afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

crash editors picks fatal traffic crash

