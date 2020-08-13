Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRIBUTES FLOWING: The Imbil community is rallying behind the family of Jorn Gilbert-Hall, after he died in a crash last Thursday.
TRIBUTES FLOWING: The Imbil community is rallying behind the family of Jorn Gilbert-Hall, after he died in a crash last Thursday.
News

Road toll plea: ‘Be safe this weekend’

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RACQ has pleaded with motorists hitting the road this long weekend to take their safety seriously in the shadow of a higher death toll across Queensland than this time last year.

READ MORE

The Queensland road toll sits at 149 compared to 124 at the same time last year, according to the RACQ.

TRIBUTES FLOWING: The Imbil community is rallying behind the family of Jorn Gilbert-Hall, after he died in a crash last Thursday.
TRIBUTES FLOWING: The Imbil community is rallying behind the family of Jorn Gilbert-Hall, after he died in a crash last Thursday.

21-year-old Jorn Gilbert-Hall died in a tragic crash at Imbil last week, while Police were called to the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek late Monday after a body was found about 200 metres south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said three-day weekends were a high-risk time for crashes and fatalities with more people getting behind the wheel.

“We know plenty of Queenslanders will be travelling locally, as the borders are closed to New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria,” Ms Ritchie said.

“We expect to see heavy traffic on the major roads heading north and south from Brisbane starting this afternoon, so we need to plan ahead and pack our patience.

“Sadly, Queensland is the only State in Australia that hasn’t seen its road toll decrease this year compared with the same period last year.”

Ms Ritchie said avoiding the fatal five was a key factor in avoiding major incidents on the road.

gympie fatal crashes gympie news gympie region racq road toll
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Future unknown’: Gympie teen fights rare disorders

        Premium Content ’Future unknown’: Gympie teen fights rare disorders

        News Gympie teen who cannot go in the sun or cold, cannot go swimming or stand for more than 2 minutes says thank you to supportive charity

        How Gympie can keep region thriving through COVID

        Premium Content How Gympie can keep region thriving through COVID

        News Mayor Hartwig: Queensland’s good fortune presents a golden opportunity to help...

        Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death

        Premium Content Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death

        Crime Man assisting police with inquiries after man killed in crash

        UPDATE: Tight race to reveal Gympie’s top dentist

        Premium Content UPDATE: Tight race to reveal Gympie’s top dentist

        News Two dentists are head to head in first place, but the votes show the title of top...