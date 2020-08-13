Road toll plea: ‘Be safe this weekend’

TRIBUTES FLOWING: The Imbil community is rallying behind the family of Jorn Gilbert-Hall, after he died in a crash last Thursday.

THE RACQ has pleaded with motorists hitting the road this long weekend to take their safety seriously in the shadow of a higher death toll across Queensland than this time last year.

The Queensland road toll sits at 149 compared to 124 at the same time last year, according to the RACQ.

21-year-old Jorn Gilbert-Hall died in a tragic crash at Imbil last week, while Police were called to the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek late Monday after a body was found about 200 metres south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said three-day weekends were a high-risk time for crashes and fatalities with more people getting behind the wheel.

“We know plenty of Queenslanders will be travelling locally, as the borders are closed to New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria,” Ms Ritchie said.

“We expect to see heavy traffic on the major roads heading north and south from Brisbane starting this afternoon, so we need to plan ahead and pack our patience.

“Sadly, Queensland is the only State in Australia that hasn’t seen its road toll decrease this year compared with the same period last year.”

Ms Ritchie said avoiding the fatal five was a key factor in avoiding major incidents on the road.