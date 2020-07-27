Menu
Road toll horror: Another driver dies

by Shae McDonald
27th Jul 2020 2:27 PM
A person has died after the car they were driving rolled and slammed into a tree west of the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Mundoolun Connection Rd at Boyland just after 11am on Monday.

The sole occupant of the car suffered life-threatening injuries but it's understood they died at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the person was driving along the road when the vehicle rolled and crashed into a tree.

Queensland police's forensic crash unit is now investigating.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

The incident adds to a horror few days on Queensland roads.

On Saturday, four young Queenslanders were killed in a horror crash at Advancetown, about 30 minutes' drive from Monday's incident.

An international tourist was killed on Fraser Island on Sunday when the car he was driving rolled on 75 Mile Beach.

