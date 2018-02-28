Road safety advocate: 'No price tag on lives'

CRASH: Crashes like the one above on Tin Can Bay Rd last year are all too common according to road safety advocate Wayne Scahs (inset) iwho is pushing for compulsory driver eduction in all Queensland high schools.

CRASH: Crashes like the one above on Tin Can Bay Rd last year are all too common according to road safety advocate Wayne Scahs (inset) iwho is pushing for compulsory driver eduction in all Queensland high schools. Renee Albrecht

NEGLECTING to make driver education compulsory in Queensland schools in not only risking lives but is false economy, road safety advocate Wayne Sachs has firmly said.

The Gympie ambulance officer in charge and former councillor has no doubt the role it would play in saving the lives of young people.

He was a major advocate in a Gympie-led state government submission that pushed for compulsory driver education in the Queensland high school curriculum in 2002.

Despite heavy support locally and state wide, the legislation did not come to fruition.

But 16 years later Mr Sachs stands by the same sentiment.

"No one will ever convince me that there isn't the money or ability to include this proposal in the school curriculum,” he said.

"I have no doubt it saves lives.

"Any of the skills you learn at Roadcraft you will use for the rest of your life.”

Mr Sachs said if money was the reason for driver education lacking in all Queensland schools, then it was false economy.

The financial cost to the community of emergency services attending road crashes coupled with ongoing costs to injured survivors would be far greater than any education would cost, he said.

Mr Sachs said the state bill for road accidents would run into the several hundred million a year.

"It's the job of the local, state and federal governments to look after the welfare of the people. And what can be a more accurate part of their job than keeping them safe?” he said.

His final point was even if the cost to educate young drivers was a greater expense - "Who cares?”

"When you're looking at saving lives, you can't put a price on that,” he said.