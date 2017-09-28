Road rage lands Gympie man $500 fine

The confrontation continued outside cars and near the police station.

The confrontation continued outside cars and near the police station. Brett Wortman

Not just road rage

ROAD rage that continued off the road and into Gympie police station, cost a Gympie man $500 in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court was told Reginald John Marshall, 53, had beeped his horn at someone in front of him and then accelerated and deliberately collided with the person's car.

Marshall had then followed the other person to the police station and "pushed the witness from behind,” as well as yelling at him, police told the court.

Marshall, who pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance on August 14, said the other person had "illegally cut me off twice” and that Marshall had got to the police station first, not following the other man, as alleged.

"He's twice as big as I am,” Marshall added. Magistrate Mr Graham Hillan said Marshall's explanation did not excuse his conduct.

Drunk outburst

A DRUNKEN outburst by a 25-year patron of the Empire Hotel has resulted in a $400 fine and a ban from the establishment.

When he was refused further service from hotel staff on August 9, Shane Richard Parsons, of Gympie, began yelling at staff and kicking bar stools.

Confronted by another man over his actions, 60-year-old Parsons then kicked out at him before breaking a window and door at the hotel.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told Gympie Magistrates Court Parsons was "remorseful” and "embarrassed” by his behaviour, had apologised to the hotel's staff and owners and attempted to make repayment for the damage.

No conviction was recorded against Parsons, who pleaded guilty to charges of drunk and disorderly, and failure to leave.