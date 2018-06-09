Road maintenance spend is on the rise in Gympie region

ARE OUR ROADS WORKING? Capital works funding for the region has not grown with the program, but road maintenance expenditure by Gympie Regional Council has soared 70 per cent in 10 years.

IT IS the age-old issue: what amount is Gympie Regional Council spending on our roads, and should it be more?

In the 2017-18 financial year the council is on track to spend more than $20million on our region's roads.

But complaints about conditions continue. So were things really better a decade ago?

Based on the council's capital works reports, funding of new work has not grown proportionately.

While the capital works program has grown by about 30 per cent (from an average of $32.4million over 2009-12 to $42.1million between 2016-19), the road commitment in that time has only jumped 11 per cent (from $11.7million to $13.1million).

Roadworks off Groundwater Rd. Frances Klein

And although it may look good in 2013-14 and 2014-15 with commitments of more than $20million for roads and bridges, they are outliers, forced by the devastating floods which hit the region.

And while it may seem the capital works commitment has remained the same, what about the yearly maintenance?

Well, that's gone up quite a bit.

In the past nine years, road maintenance expenditure has risen 70 per cent from $4.15million in 2009-10 to $7.09million this financial year.

2013 aerial flood picture a view of road damage at Widgee. Craig Warhurst

But it is not as simple as saying that in 2017-18 the council has spent almost $19million on roads, either.

Roadworks and upgrades are a significant part of budgeted projects like Our Towns and the revitalisation of Mary St that don't show up in the above categories, a council spokeswoman said.

Mayor Mick Curran said the council was committed to providing good roads.

He said the roads themselves were not the problem.

"Yes, we're always going to have issues surrounding roads, we will always have complaints about roads,” he said.

Roadworks off Groundwater Rd. Frances Klein

"But I challenge most people who are visiting other shires around the place - our roads are still a very high standard.

"We see at times in the media ... someone's lost their sump on a road. I challenge you to go and drive on that road and see what the problem is with it. A slight corrugation on a corner and the fact that a person's driving a very low-slung car on a dirt road.

"There's inherent problems in that.

"You're not going to drive a high-performance vehicle with low-profile tyres and minimal clearance down a gravel road.

"If you do ... expect to have some damage to your vehicle because the roads were not made to that standard.

"That will always be an issue.”

Normanby Bridge getting cleaned off to open traffic to Southside. Renee Pilcher

So if roads eat up the same amount in the capital works budget, where is the funding going?

Building and site improvements were up an average of $2.7million and $2.4million respectively from 2009-12 and 2014-17.

But spending on plant and equipment dropped more than $2.5million.

And while sewage works shrunk from an average of $9.3million to $4.02million, the former number is heavily inflated by the construction of the new sewage treatment plant (which accounted for 53 per cent of a $41million program in 2010-11).

And it was these large expenditures which skew the data and make it seem the council is not spending on roads like people may want them to, CrCurran said.

"At times you've got to have those big spends to replace those assets,” he said.

Gympie Regional Council workers toil away to fix large sections of the Mary Valley Road. Craig Warhurst

"A lot of work has been done on the coastal areas on the sewerage pump stations.

"That's why we depreciate those assets, so that when those assets reach their end of life there's money there to replace them.”

That renewal work early in the decade, he said, meant less funding was needed in upcoming capital works programs on those areas.

Of course, the council was always looking for better ways to deliver.

This was a key reason behind changes like restructuring, including formation of the Water Business Unit last year.

"And get better value for money for our ratepayer by introducing proper maintenance inspections, proper operational inspections and how we actually deliver those services.”

Capital idea

Funding allocated on direct road and bridge works (numbers approx.)

'09-10: $12.93m

'10-11: $11.89m

'11-12: $10.54m

'12-13: $14.64m

'13-14: $21.09m

'14-15: $24.12m

'15-16: $11.2m

'16-17: $13.02m

'17-18 (from budget): $12.04m

'18-19 (draft): $14.5m