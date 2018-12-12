'Road link to Noosa better for Tin Can Bay than a jetty'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

ROAD TO NOOSA WOULD BE BETTER THAN A JETTY AT TIN CAN BAY

AFTER seeing the plans of the proposed jetty at Tin Can Bay, I consider (there is a) lack of knowledge going into this project. I have listened to a few who don't want the road north from Noosa, because it will have a lot of growth to the area.

Parking will be a concern, with a multitude of people coming to see this jetty that has no water under it half the time and many fishing off it, with tangles and (parking) difficulties.

I believe we will have more problems than this, with angry people looking for food and rest areas.

This has not been thought out. I believe the road north from Noosa would be of far more benefit and build and then get the community to increase the knowledge to have the jetty and marina built, making an area fit for the community, visitors and tourists.

Les Cravigan,

Cooloola Cove