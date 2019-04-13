Road closures in Gympie CBD for Easter on Mary

ROAD CLOSED: Be aware of the road closures during Baconfest weekend.

GYMPIE CBD road closures will be in place this Wednesday to accommodate the annual Easter on Mary street party event.

Roads will be closed from the corner of Monkland and Mary Streets to the Five-ways Roundabout from 4pm on Wednesday, April 17 and remain in place until approximately 10pm that evening.

Smithfield Street will also be closed on both sides between 4-10pm.

Celebrating its fifth year, Easter on Mary is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

Gympie Regional Council is once again working closely with the Mary Street traders to host this year's event, which will occur between 5-9pm.

As well as the traditional Easter bonnet competition, there'll be plenty of activities for all ages including Clancy the Jelly Bean Train, horse and cart rides, a jumping castle and petting zoo, along with live performances from the Rock Skool Band, the Ruby Rainbow Dancer Kids, as well as Danielle Bell and Talisha Young.

Local shops will be open into the evening so visitors can enjoy some boutique shopping, buying some local produce, and maybe even bumping into the Easter Bunny.

Event goers will also be able to try local wines and cheeses, as well as enjoy dinner at one of the local cafes, bars or restaurants.

There will also be a special promotion for the evening: spend $20 or more at any of the local shops between 5-8pm to go in the draw to win a family pass on the Mary Valley Rattler.

For more information, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/whats-on.