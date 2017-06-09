23°
Road closures for Rattler work

scott kovacevic
| 9th Jun 2017 6:40 PM
STEAMING AHEAD: Work is continuing on the revitalisation of the Mary Valley Rattler.
STEAMING AHEAD: Work is continuing on the revitalisation of the Mary Valley Rattler. Eric Taylor

ROAD closures and detours will be in place tomorrow as work continues on the resurrection of the Mary Valley Rattler.

Between 7am and midday Station Rd will be closed intermittently with detours signed for drivers.

Crescent Rd will also be subject to partial closures, with controllers working to keep traffic flowing over the period.

According to Gympie Regional Council, the work is required for the Rattler project, and is necessary preparation for future restoration works on the rail lines and bridges.

Drives are asked to take care when travelling through the area.

The works are part of the $10.8 million project to get the iconic train back on track, which Mayor Mick Curran said would be completed and running on December 2.

For further information on these road closures, please contact the council on 1300 307 800.

Topics:  gympie council mary valley rattler rattler road works

