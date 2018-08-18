Road closures for marathon and running festival

THOUSANDS of runners will take to the roads of the region on Sunday morning for the Sunshine Coast Marathon and Community Running Festival.

So it will pay to know where you can and can't go, especially around Alexandra Headland, Maroochydore and Mooloolaba.

The event centre is at Alex Surf Club.

For competitors and spectators, parking is limited around the immediate precinct, although before 6am there are spaces in the Alexandra Headland Surf Club area off Mari St until 6am for a gold coin donation.

There is also parking at Mooloolaba State School for $5 from 7am-noon.

Street parking is available but there are restricted times on Brisbane Rd, Alexandra Pde, Sixth Ave, Duporth Ave and Bradman Ave.

CLOSURES

Sunday

Beach Tce 5am to 7.15am

Brisbane Rd (Amarina Ave - Mooloolaba Esp) 5am to 7.15am

Mooloolaba Esp (Buderim Ave - Brisbane Rd) 5am to 7.15am

Alexandra Pde Northbound (Buderim Ave - Pacific Tce) 5am to noon

Alexandra Pde Northbound Emergency slip lane North Bound Pacific to Mari (Pacific Tce - Mari St) 5.45am to noon

Alexandra Pde Southbound (Okinja Road - Pacific Tce) 4am to 1pm

Alexandra Pde Southbound (6th Ave - Okinja Rd) 5am to 1pm

6th Avenue (Aerodrome Rd - Memorial Ave) 5am to noon

Memorial Ave (King St - Alexandra Pde) to 5am to noon

Beach Pde (6th Ave - Alexandra Pde) 5am to noon

Kingsford Smith Pde (6th Ave - Alexandra Pde) 5am to noon

Melrose Pde (6th Ave - Alexandra Pde) 5am to noon

Alexandra Pda (Cotton Tree Pde - Alex Pde) 5am to noon

The Esplanade Cotton Tree (1st Ave - Alex Pde) 5am to noon

Duporth Ave (The Esplanade to Ball St) 5am to 11.30am

Picnic Point Esp 5am to 11.30am

Duporth/Bradman Ave (Ball St - Yinni St) 5am to 8.45am

Bradman Ave (Yinni St - Fishermans Rd) 5.30am to 8.30am

NO PARKING

Sunday

Brisbane Rd (Foote St - Tuckers Ck Bridge) 5am to 7.15am

Alexandra Pde (Buderim Ave - 6th Ave) 4am to 1pm

6th Ave (Memorial Ave - Beach Pde) 5am to 11.30am

Duporth Ave (Ball St - Beach Rd) 5am to 11.30am

Duporth Ave (Ball St - O'Connor St) 5am to 8.45am

Bradman Ave (Yinni St - Fishermans Rd) 5.30am to 8.30am.

The course will be manned by Qld Police and a specialist road management company, along with volunteers. Road closures and detours will be in clearly shown; please follow all directions given by the event management team.

Public transport: All buses within this area will be redirected between 4am and 1pm on Sunday. Services will operate, with small changes. For more information please visit www.sunbus.com.au

The festival committee would like to thank residents and businesses in advance for their support of this event.