Road closed as Rattler track maintenance continues

GYMPIE drivers may have noticed the intersection of Mellor St and Station Rd was closed off this morning as volunteer staff work to repair and strengthen the Valley Rattler's track.

Work this morning took place on section of elevated track over Station Rd, with ultrasound testing being done on the metal tracks to determine the thickness and reliability of the metal.

"Yeah it's going to be a big job, we're looking at sites to see how strong the metal is at points along the track,” Volunter Chris Dowding says.

"So basically what we're doing is sending a signal into the metal and we get a reading about how thick the metal is.”

It's a big task, considering the slow pace and enormous scale of the project, but Mr Dowding and the dedicated team are feeling hopeful.

"There's definitely promise here,” Mr Dowdings adds, referring to the bridge he was working on today.

"But there's a long way to go.”

The return of the Mary Valley Rattler is still slated for a December 2 re-opening, just in time for the summer holidays.