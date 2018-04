The Mary Valley Highway was blocked on Sunday afternoon while emergency crews attended to a motorbike crash.

The Mary Valley Highway was blocked on Sunday afternoon while emergency crews attended to a motorbike crash.

THE Mary Valley Highway is now clear following a motorbike crash at Amamoor this afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at 2.30pm, when it is believed a motorbike was involved in a single vehicle crash.

Two people are believed to have suffered shoulder injuries, according to witnesses on the scene and were taken by ambulance to hospital.

Traffic in both directions was diverted from the blocked highway for almost an hour before the road was cleared.