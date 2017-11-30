Menu
River trail a winner for the Gympie region, floods and all

Mayor Mick Curran at the Sands on the Mary river in Gympie.
by Shelley Strachan

GYMPIE TIMES EDITORIAL

GYMPIE Regional Council cops plenty of flak, some of it deserved.

When you are not the one making big decisions on behalf of your community, though, it's easy to be a Negative Nelly; harder sometimes to admit the good stuff also happening.

I challenge anybody to walk along the Mary River on the new river trail and not be impressed and grateful this is a part of our city.

Spending the money to open up such an underutilised, beautiful asset was a no-brainer.

It is picturesque, peaceful and refreshing.

Mary River walk councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith.
There are places to sit and think and look; places to swim, splash around in the shallows, wet a line, launch a kayak or spread a blanket and read a book.

This is something Gympie can be proud of; somewhere to take the family for a weekend picnic or scenic walk; something to show off to visitors who will return to their homes and tell people what a lovely place Gympie is.

The fact that it has taken until now to make accessing the Mary so easy and enjoyable is the real puzzle.

Yes, the river floods. From time to time money is going to need to be spent repairing the trail.

All rivers flood. It hasn't stopped all those other cities and towns from doing it. It's a winner for our region.

Mayor Mick Curran at the Sands on the Mary river in Gympie.
Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council mary river opinion river to rail trail

