SNEAK PEEK: The Sands like you've never seen it before

WAITING ON THE WEATHER: Councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran, Mark McDonald and Daryl Dodt and CEO Bernard Smith are looking forward to officially opening the River to Rail trail.
scott kovacevic
by

MOTHER nature will have the final say on how soon we can enjoy the River to Rail Trail, with the much anticipated outdoor project briefly delayed by the wet weather.

While the track is still scheduled for completion next month, about 40 metres needs further work after October's rain and minor flood event caused slippage on the track.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said an engineering team specialising in geotechnical testing will be drilling in the area next week to provide full details on what work will be required to stabilise the track.

When the testing is complete, the council will be updating the community on the progress.

Except for this short section, the trail will be open to the public by Christmas.

For those who cannot wait that long, the popular river spot The Sands will be open much sooner than that.

Although concreting which still has to be done was put on hold yesterday when the heavens intervened, if the rain takes a break then it is expected the spot will once more be open to the public by Friday December 8.

The Sand on the Mary river in Gympie.
