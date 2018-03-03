Rivals taking to the field to honour Bluey

TRIBUTE: "He (Brent "Bluey” Forsyth - pictured) was one of the best coaches I have ever played under. He lived and breathed football,” according to Cats manager Jake Mogford.

TRIBUTE: "He (Brent "Bluey” Forsyth - pictured) was one of the best coaches I have ever played under. He lived and breathed football,” according to Cats manager Jake Mogford. JAMES LOOSE

Australian Rules: Sporting rivals will come together to honour former player and coach Brent 'Bluey' Forsyth in the first trials game this weekend.

The Gympie Cats men's side and Maroochydore FC Roos will play this first tribute match today at Six Mile Oval.

Forsyth laced up the footy boots for both sides. He won a premiership with the Maroochydore Roos in 2016 and was premiership-winning coach with the Cats in 2015. He was believed to have taken his own life last year.

Cats football manager Jake Mogford said this would be a very important game.

"I played with him and under him as coach. He was one of the best coaches I have ever played under,” he said.

"He was a very talented football player and had a great footy mind. He lived and breathed football.

"This is a big game for a few of the boys in both sides and there will be a lot of passion and pride put on the line for this game.”

Mogford said he was looking forward to this game and would make sure it was done the right way.

"Everything he (Forsyth) did on and off the footy field was 100 per cent and I want to make sure what we do this weekend is 100 per cent as well,” he said.

"I want us to put in a really good effort to show what he meant to us as a footy club and as a mate.”

In the lead-up to the game, Cats coach Courtney Findlay dealt with a tough selection process.

"There were a few strong players that were left out of the side,” he said.

"Maroochydore have been the best sides in the Sunshine Coast league and this game will be a good test to see where we are at for the season.”

The clash is set for kick-off at 5pm and presentations will follow the game.

If you or someone you know

requires help, phone:

Lifeline 131114, Mensline 1300789978, Suicide Call Back Service 1300659467 or Beyond Blue 1300224636.