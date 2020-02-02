Rivalry ignites as Gympie cricketers battle against Devils

CRICKET: The Gympie Devils will trade their footy boots for cricket spikes on Saturday, February 15 when they take on the Gympie All-Stars for the McGrath Foundation pink stumps T20 night.

With the games a big drawing card at Albert Park, the new facilities at Gympie’s cricket hub One Mile Oval will be perfect for the rivalry to continue.

Gympie Devils v Gympie All-Stars: Tim Wyvill, Guy Preston, Dean Chandler and Mitch Hillcoat. Photo: Bec Singh

Event organisers are expecting close to 200 people at One Mile donned in pink to cheer on their side.

“Everyone that I have spoken to, event organisers and supporters, are looking forward to it,” Gympie All-Stars player Guy Preston said.

“It is always a fun night with limited overs, to come down and hopefully see some big sixes,” he said.

With good friendships between the two codes, there should be some good banter and entertainment on the field.

“There are some good rivalries there,” he said.

“I think Mitchy (Mitch Hillcoat, Devils president) has been stirring up the cricketers, so it will be good to bowl at him.”

Gympie Devils v Gympie All-Stars: Tim Wyvill, Guy Preston, Dean Chandler and Mitch Hillcoat. Photo: Bec Singh

Devils senior player Tim Wyvill, also a former cricketer, said he was excited to put the cricket pads back on.

“I love playing cricket, the only reason I do not play cricket more often is because it is at the opposite end of the scale with footy and you do not have any weekends,” he said.

“I put the whites on for Valleys when I play locally but it will be good fun. It will be a good night and bring the two codes together for a good night.

“We have played two more before this against a Gympie All-Stars side which started because of the cause and people just got involved.”

It might have been a few season between stumps for some players, there will be plenty of entertainment.

“There will be a few rusty players and a few that have not played before so it will be good fun,” he said.

“We will play the full 20 overs if you get out or not. We will keep sending in batsmen who might not have made a few runs.”

The event will be a fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation, full canteen, barbecue and $1 from every beer sold will be donated to the McGrath Foundation.

There will be raffles, adults and children’s fancy dress draws and a DJ entertaining the crowd and building up so atmosphere.

The game will start from 6pm, Keith Manthey Oval, Gympie.