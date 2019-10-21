Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Valentine Holmes is chasing his NFL dream in New York. Picture: Getty Images
Valentine Holmes is chasing his NFL dream in New York. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Ritchie: Don’t take the easy option, Val

by Dean Ritchie
21st Oct 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

As much as I want Val Holmes back where he belongs playing rugby league, part of me hopes he keeps fighting to realise his NFL dream.

He has come this far, why walk away from a life's ambition now.

I can't help but think returning to the NRL would be the easy option for Holmes.

Stream Live & On-Demand coverage of the 2019/20 NFL Season with ESPN on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

 

You need to leave your comfort zone and fight to achieve your goals, so hang tough, Val.

Holmes walked away from a lot to pursue a place on an NFL roster - a game he loves, a fat contract, family and friends.

He is just 10 months from hopefully grabbing an elusive spot on New York Jets' 53-man squad. What's 10 months to possibly achieve a lifelong goal?

Holmes would regret giving up his NFL dream to return home so soon.

 

Holmes has been linked with an early return to the NRL. Picture: Brett Costello
Holmes has been linked with an early return to the NRL. Picture: Brett Costello

 

He and his wife Natalia will be homesick and being part of the New York Jets' franchise isn't quite as glamorous as it sounds.

Holmes isn't living an exciting life in Manhattan, he and Natalia live in a modest apartment in maligned New Jersey.

But as they say: tough times never last, tough people do.

So stay focused Val, stay determined and stay single-minded.

This is your chance to live out a dream. Don't run from it now.

More Stories

Show More
american football dean ritchie new york jets nfl nrl sportopinion valentine holmes
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Court hears of 'threesome' bid on Sunshine Coast

    premium_icon Court hears of 'threesome' bid on Sunshine Coast

    News A Gold Coast millionaire has been accused in court of trying to pressure a young staffer into having sex with him and his wife on the Sunshine Coast.

    Alan Jones’ feud with PM gets personal

    Alan Jones’ feud with PM gets personal

    Politics Jones said attack on PM was about drought, insiders say otherwise

    UPDATE: Blaze extinguished at Rainbow Beach property

    premium_icon UPDATE: Blaze extinguished at Rainbow Beach property

    News Fire crews remain on scene after a house fire earlier this morning

    17yo Gympie youth 'critical' after horror crash

    premium_icon 17yo Gympie youth 'critical' after horror crash

    News The 17yo Gympie youth 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie.