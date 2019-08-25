Risky reno leaves neighbours stunned

Mitch and Mark took a massive risk by converting their master bedroom into an entertaining space.

Mitch and Mark have taken the (usual) attention away from Jesse on The Block with their controversial design, leaving the judges in absolute shock.

Last week it was Jesse and Mel's "hated" feature that got the judges talking, and contestants gobsmacked when Jesse accused Shaynna Blaze of not having "expensive" taste after she knocked the design.

But this week the attention was diverted onto the Bondi boys for going against the architects' advice for their master bedroom challenge - leaving the judges in all kinds of shock.

They changed the structure of the entire room to create an entertaining space, fit with a kitchen, prep space and ensuite.

So, instead of having four bedrooms like the other (four) houses, they will only have three.

It's a decision that has been described by the judges as a "game-changer". They also accused them of being "strategic" and "playing the game".

Why? Well considering they're the first house situated in the building, it could affect Tess and Luke' chances of winning the show, because "will anyone want to buy a house with a master bedroom right next to an entertaining space?" It may also have real estate impact come auction day.

HOUSE 1: Mitch and Mark (Winners)

The judges were understandably surprised and a little confused when they walked in.

Shaynna doesn't miss much. "This is not a bedroom," she said, noticing the absence of a bed.

"But can I say, I love it."

Darren Palmer summed up his feelings: "Holy cow!"

"What is the one thing we've always said on The Block - change the architects plans at your own peril," he said.

Shaynna thought it was the most exciting twist of judging on The Block butNeale Whitaker was "confused" as to how they would judge it.

Mitch and Mark knocked down the walls to their master bedroom to transform it into an entertaining space. Picture: The Block

"We have to look at how it's going to work as a high-end luxury entertaining space," Shaynna responded.

Luckily for the boys who admitted they took a massive risk, the judges loved everything about it - from the skylights to the elegant cabinetry and fireplace. They described it as a party house with elegance and glamour.

However, they questioned whether it was a selfish move by the boys.

"How is this room going to affect the other houses because now we have got an entertaining space right up against a master bedroom (Tess and Luke's)?" Neale asked.

Even Jesse chimed in to say if it were him (being a real estate agent) he would have advised against it because it would reduce the market.

"There are deep ramifications," Neale continued.

The judges loved it, especially all their colour choices, but also suggested the pair were ‘playing the game’ and being ‘strategic’. Picture: The Block

Tess and Luke didn't seemed fazed until the judges said it could affect their chances of winning the show.

"It's a game-changer in every single way," Darren said. "It's either a master stroke for them to change the plans to benefit themselves or they're trying to be strategic."

Shaynna said if anyone is playing the game it's Mitch and Mark.

But that didn't stop the judges from giving them the highest score, 27.

Oh the drama.

The risky moved earned them the top spot. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 5: Jesse and Mel

The couple planned to replicate their winning bedroom from week one and upon entry the judges actually liked it - Shaynna even described it as "gorgeous".

She gave a thumbs up to the bed was facing the window and Darren also loved a lot about the room. (We are pretty sure he said "love" about 20 times in one sentence.)

"I really love the (ceiling) rose, the cornicing and lighting layout. It's all those details I've seen before that I really loved before that I'm seeing again. And I love it again."

But then Shaynna changed tact, accusing the team of taking a "real-estate cookie cutter approach", while Neale felt he has seen this type of room before - comparing it to their week one bedroom.

At first the judges loved the room, describing it as gorgeous. Picture: The Block

They wanted more "room feels" like a desk and a dressing table.

For Neale it didn't have the same emotion he felt in the first, winning room.

"It feels ordinary, I'm sorry I feel completely underwhelmed." No need to apologise Neale.

"This couple really impressed me that very first week but I haven't felt that same emotion again. Jesse and Mel have become a team consistently disappointing." Maybe a 'sorry' there would have been better.

Walking into their wardrobe, they pointed out Jesse's fear - the unfinished flooring.

Neale came up with one of his witty words to describe the room; "Umay".

"It means to make a bit more effort, and I think Jesse and Mel need to take a leaf out of that book."

Their lack of "umay" lead them to come last with a score of 22.

But Shaynna felt it had a ‘real-estate cookie cutter approach’. Picture: The Block

And Neale felt completely underwhelmed by the style and colour choices. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 4: Matt and El'ise

You know you're onto something special when someone wants to jump up and down on a couch like Tom Cruise on Oprah.

That's exactly how Darren felt walking into Matt and El'ise's master bedroom.

He looked up at their ceiling and really appreciated the detailing.

"The wall paper is so subtle against the tones of green (bed head) and against all these blues and purples. It's a really elegant colour pallete, it's gorgeous," he said.

For Neale it felt welcoming and very real (as opposed to?). "It's a modern update of a traditional terrace," Neale said.

"I think they really understand the meaning of 'home' and the emotion of what that means, because I really feel like I'm in someone's home."

Matt and Elise nailed the colours of their master bedroom, according to the judges. Picture: The Block

Shaynna thought the paint work was well executed and compared it to Jesse and Mel's, saying it was better than theirs.

She also pointed out the desk in the room (unlike Jesse and Mel's), a coffee machine and bar fridge.

"I am looking at the art work and I have to say I adore it," she added, describing it as "breathtaking".

The judges did knock their lack of storage in their walk-in wardrobe, but overall, they were content with the majority of the room, giving them a score of 26 - second spot.

It had all the right elements for a homely ‘feel’. They also managed to get in a mini bar and coffee machine. Now that’s a winning combo. Picture: The Block

That’s one very impressive wardrobe. Not bad at all. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 3: Andy and Deb

These two have definitely upped their style game.

"What a lovely, calm room," Neale said walking in. "They took on-board the message that their style needed to be more sophisticated and grown up."

Darren was super happy to see they have injected more life, texture, style and colour into their room.

Neale said everything from the pampas grass, to the art work, the cabinet, plant and mirror worked beautifully.

But Shaynna (being Shaynna) had to point out a flaw - well for her anyway. She described their bedside tables as being "nanna" and she also wasn't a fan of the bed.

"The more I look at it the more 'nanna' it becomes," she said.

But walking into the wardrobe, her love was reignited.

Neale is right, it does give off a calm, relaxing vibe. Picture: The Block

Neale was like "oh my God … India Hicks (former British fashion model and lifestyle guru) just entered the room".

He said he's never seen a walk-in wardrobe like theirs and he loves everything about it.

"The joinery is suburb and beautifully designed," Darren added.

But he was disappointed with their functionality, saying it has "let them down". He was referring to the lack of storage space.

However, he thought the room was beautiful, and began to yell how much he loves it.

Andy and Deb scored 24.5 - equal third with Tess and Luke.

Shaynna wasn’t a fan of the bedside table. She said it was ‘nanna’ looking. Picture: The Block

But the judges collectively loved the style and design of Andy and Deb’s walk-in wardrobe. Picture: The Block

HOUSE 2: Tess and Luke

They had the lowest score in last week's formal lounge reveal, but this week Tess and Luke proved they have a fighting chance in the show - coming equal third with Andy and Deb.

Darren was really happy about the skylight being above the bed and not in the dressing room.

He thought the scale of the whole room was spot on, the artwork was hung at the right height and the blue and rust orange nailed the colour palette.

"It's edgy, cool, art driven and interesting … I'm actually really proud of Tess and Luke's evolution from last week to this week," Darren said.

There’s a skylight above this bed which you can’t see, but it was a winning feature for Darren. Picture: The Block

"They have come a hell of a long way."

Shaynna absolutely loved and adored the artwork.

"They've really thought about how they're putting all these elements together," she said.

The only thing Neale didn't like was the mirror, saying it felt "squashed".

He said the styling was nice, but it felt too "cluttered".

And upon entering the walk-in wardrobe, they all agreed there was a great amount of storage space.

"They're on the right path," Neale said.

The colours to the artwork were all standouts for the judges. Picture: The Block

And they loved the amount of storage in the walk-in wardrobe. Picture: The Block

SCOREBOARD:

Mitch and Mark: 27 (winners)

Tess and Luke: 24.5

Andy and Deb: 24.5

Matt and Elise: 26

Jesse and Mel: 22

The Block airs tomorrow at 7pm on Channel 9