Rising water as prices come under pressure

BORUMBA DAM: The Queensland Audit Office has warned that the dam's owner, Seqwater, may have to put up the price it charges for Gympie's urban water supply.

Flow-on concern

GYMPIE Regional Council says it does not know how much a likely bulk water price increase will cost its consumers, as bulk supplies come under pressure.

The Gympie Times on Friday reported an auditor's claim that south east Queensland's bulk water owner, Seqwater, is having trouble paying for the water grid, the network of pipes and pumps intended to help drought proof the region.

The State Audit Office had reported that Seqwater was of doubtful sustainability unless consumers used more water or paid more for it.

Seqwater operates the Borumba Dam, where much of Gympie's urban water originates.

A council spokeswoman yesterday said it would respond to a Gympie Times inquiry on the possible effect on retail prices "as soon as possible.”

"This means as soon as we have factual and accurate information to provide to you from the right people,” she said.

Cove mum fined

A COOLOOLA Cove mother who allowed a child to ride a moped around the neighbourhood was fined $200 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kelly Adana Skinner, 38, pleaded guilty to allowing unlicensed driving on May 14, after the court was told she admitted to police she had given the unlicensed child permission to ride the machine.

Battery charge

A YOUNG man who took five used batteries for recycling, without permission of the shop where he found them was fined $250 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Sidney John Paff Williams, 26, of Southside, pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods on May 7. The court was told the batteries had been left for recycling and the shop had an arrangement with a local recycler, who was entitled to collect them.