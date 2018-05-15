RISING STARS: 10 Gympie netballers to watch

RISING STARS: Gympie's talented netballers (from left) Giahn Swinbourne, Sophie West, Ruby Aitofi, Rebecca McKee, Breanna Pearce, Lauren Cartwright, Maddi Panetta, Kaylee Pollard and Leah Panetta are the ones to watch out for.

RISING STARS: Gympie's talented netballers (from left) Giahn Swinbourne, Sophie West, Ruby Aitofi, Rebecca McKee, Breanna Pearce, Lauren Cartwright, Maddi Panetta, Kaylee Pollard and Leah Panetta are the ones to watch out for. LEEROY TODD

AS netball continues to grow in Gympie, the talent is rising each year.

The dedicated players have big dreams and will be working towards fulfilling them.

Here are Gympie's top 10 netballers to keep your eye out for:

1. Breanna Pearce

BREANNA is one of the most dedicated netballers in the Gympie & Districts Netball Association.

She has totally re-invented herself as a player over the past 12 months, and now possesses a mindset and the ability that will take her far.

Breanna Pearce LEEROY TODD

Breanna recently returned from the Queensland School Sport State Netball Championships in Brisbane where she was a member of the Wide Bay team.

She is also a member of the under-15 Gympie rep side and plays in both an A grade junior and a women's team at club level.

Expect big things from this girl.

2. Kaylee Pollard

KAYLEE is one of the rising stars of Gympie Netball.

She was recently part of the Gympie School Girls team competing at the Wide Bay Trials.

Kaylee Pollard LEEROY TODD

Kaylee's strong performance saw her move through Possibles & Probables and ultimately be chosen as part of the Wide Bay side.

A versatile netballer who is comfortable playing a number of positions, Kaylee has a very bright future ahead of her.

3. Maddi Panetta

MADDI has been with Gympie Netball for a while now and has represented Gympie at rep level for the past couple of years.

Maddi Panetta LEEROY TODD

Currently playing junior A grade at club level, she is also part of the under-15 rep side.

As a member of the under-15 Gympie School Girls team, Maddi had a strong performance at the Wide Bay trials which saw her make it through to P&Ps.

Maddi has plenty to offer her teams, being able to play both defence and attack.

4. Sophie West

SOPHIE was part of the under-15 School Girls team representing Gympie at Wide Bay selection trials.

Sophie has a proven track record of performing at a high level which saw her make it through to P&Ps.

Sophie West LEEROY TODD

Sophie also represents Gympie at rep level where she is currently a member of the under-14 side.

We are keen to see how far Sophie can take her netball.

5. Rebecca McKee

REBECCA'S height makes her a coach's dream.

Towering over most of her team mates she has the talent to make her the complete package.

Rebecca McKee LEEROY TODD

Becci was a member of the under-15 School Girls side which competed at the Wide Bay trials.

A consistent performance saw her make it throught to P&Ps.

Becci also represents Gympie as part of the under-14 rep team.

6. Giahn Swinbourne

GIAHN has represented Gympie at rep level for the past two years.

Currently a member of the under-14 rep side, this little pocket rocket has been identified as one to watch.

Giahn Swinbourne LEEROY TODD

A player who displays guts and determination every time she takes the court, Giahn is improving with every game.

Totally hooked on the game means we can expect to Giahn around for quite a while.

7. Ruby Aitofi

RUBY is going from strength to strength representing Gympie for the past two years and proving to be a powerful presence on court, culminating in Wide Bay School Girls selection last week.

Ruby Aitofi LEEROY TODD

A strong team member and a great player to coach, Ruby will only continue to improve and is certainly a young player to watch.

8. Lauren Cartwright

STRONG representation in both the Gympie Rep and Gympie School Girls teams this year proved a strong base for Lauren at Wide Bay trials recently.

Lauren was selected to play in the P&Ps match, just missing out on Wide bay Selection for the 15 years team.

Lauren Cartwright LEEROY TODD

At only 13 Lauren will certainly shine in years to come.

Her court presence will mean she will be a netball star of the future.

9. Leah Panetta

YOUNGER sister of Maddi - talent certainly runs in the family.

Coming off Wide Bay selection for both netball and basketball in 2017, Leah has continued to hone her skills and expand her playing areas.

Leah Panetta LEEROY TODD

Being a member of Gympie rep and Gympie School Girls teams this year has seen her prove herself to be selected for the Wide Bay team.

Her versatility on the court and easy going attitude make her a genuine utility player and an asset to any team.

We are looking forward to seeing this young woman continue to dominate in her age group.

10. Hannah Ward

RELATIVELY new to netball, Hannah has shown that she has a natural talent for the game.

At only 12, she boasts quick reflexes and athletic ability far beyond her years.

Hannah Ward

Hannah was part of the under-12 Gympie School Girls side at the Wide Bay trials.

She made it through to P&Ps, only narrowly missing out on a spot in the Wide Bay side.

One to watch, Hannah will be around for a while to come.