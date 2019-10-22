Menu
Stuart Efstathis
Crime

Legal fraternity mourns after ‘rising star’ lawyer dies

22nd Oct 2019 6:08 PM
A QUEENSLAND  law firm has paid tribute to young lawyer Stuart Efstathis, who sadly died last week.

Eaglegate Lawyers released a statement on Tuesday confirming Mr Efstathis' had died "as a result of an ongoing respiratory condition" on October 17.

The talented intellectual property lawyer was just 26.

Mr Efstathis, a keen photographer and football fan, had joined Eaglegate in June.

Principal Nicole Murdoch said in the statement Mr Efstathis was passionate about his clients and that his studies in biotechnology gave him an advantage when it came to understanding his clients' needs.

"Stuart had considerable experience working with respected Intellectual Property barristers as well as working as an associate with State and Federal Court Judges," the statement said.

"Stuart was building a solid reputation in copyright law, trade mark strategy and infringement and patent interpretation and infringement matters.

"Stuart made a very positive contribution to the practice of law in Queensland and would be mourned by the profession."

