Rising Gympie artist tops Triple J Unearthed charts

GOING PLACES: Aspy Jones' star is on the rise, having topped the Triple J Unearthed chart recently with his debut single Hatches . DONNA JONES

CURRENTLY sitting atop the Triple J Unearthed Chart is self-described eclectic Gympie artist Aspy Jones.

His debut single Hatches, currently enjoying the No.1 spot, is described as a synth-rock track but young Jones is no "one-trick pony”.

The single was released at the end of June and Jones has plans to release a yet-to-be-named EP in late October.

On it will be a ballad, a reggae-style track and a little bit of ska punk thrown in for good measure.

His music is influenced by David Bowie and Billy Joel, among others.

"I'm drawn to (Billy Joel's) lyrics in particular,” he said.

"He's really good at storytelling with his music.”

Jones said people close to him were the major influence for Hatches.

"The song is about over-coming depression,” he said.

"The message I wanted to convey is to stick it out because there's always a light at the end of the tunnel - wait it out, put trust in your friends, seek help.”

Formerly performing covers under another name, Jones has been writing and recording his original music for the past two years.

"I found it was a way to increase my creative output,” he said.

He said performing his own music was something that suited him better and this original music was the direction into which he wanted to take his career.

Trained in rhythm guitar, drums, piano and, of course singing, Jones is ably supported by a three-piece backing band.

The video of Hatches was all shot locally at plantations in Glenwood and at Point Pure in Brooyar State Forest at Glastonbury and is due to be released at the end of the month.

Up next for Jones is to hopefully perform sometime in October as part of the Rush Festival.

"It's not confirmed or anything but that would be really great if it happens,” he said.

Hatches is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and other music-streaming apps.

The video will be released on his YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCfEzg-K 6zSiet3e364t3zFQ on July 30.